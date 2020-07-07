All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:53 AM

13038 87th Pl NE

13038 87th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13038 87th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
13038 87th Pl NE Available 02/04/20 Four Bedroom Split Level In Quiet Finn Hill Neighborhood, Kirkland! - Newly remodeled Kirkland split level home located in quiet Finn Hill cul-de-sac. Spacious rooms with lots of natural light! 3 beds upstairs + 4th bed room downstairs with direct yard access, plus extra living area and 2nd fireplace! Large sunny deck! Beautiful hardwood flooring and carpet, granite, and new cabinetry.
Minutes from Lake Washington, St Edwards, freeway access, and shopping!
Lake Washington School District - Elementary School: Carl Sandburg, Junior High School: Finn Hill Middle, Senior High School: Juanita High.

- Utilities not included
- Tenant(s) responsible for all yard care
- NO PETS
- Security deposit of 1.5 x rent
- $10 monthly furtherance fee for duration of lease

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management. *Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response*
- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
- View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals
- $45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4365183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13038 87th Pl NE have any available units?
13038 87th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 13038 87th Pl NE have?
Some of 13038 87th Pl NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13038 87th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
13038 87th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13038 87th Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 13038 87th Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 13038 87th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 13038 87th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 13038 87th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13038 87th Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13038 87th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 13038 87th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 13038 87th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 13038 87th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13038 87th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13038 87th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13038 87th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13038 87th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
