patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

13038 87th Pl NE Available 02/04/20 Four Bedroom Split Level In Quiet Finn Hill Neighborhood, Kirkland! - Newly remodeled Kirkland split level home located in quiet Finn Hill cul-de-sac. Spacious rooms with lots of natural light! 3 beds upstairs + 4th bed room downstairs with direct yard access, plus extra living area and 2nd fireplace! Large sunny deck! Beautiful hardwood flooring and carpet, granite, and new cabinetry.

Minutes from Lake Washington, St Edwards, freeway access, and shopping!

Lake Washington School District - Elementary School: Carl Sandburg, Junior High School: Finn Hill Middle, Senior High School: Juanita High.



- Utilities not included

- Tenant(s) responsible for all yard care

- NO PETS

- Security deposit of 1.5 x rent

- $10 monthly furtherance fee for duration of lease



- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management. *Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response*

- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

- View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

- $45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18



