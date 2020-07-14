12904 NE 101st Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Newly remodeled 4-bed home in Kirkland - Property Id: 315827



Fully remodeled and well maintained house in great Rose Hill neighborhood. Classic NW two story 1850 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Main floor features open living, dining kitchen and family room. Formal area with masonry fireplace with cool colors. Brand new kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space overlooks fenced back yard. Level yard with deck for BBQ and entertaining. Master bedroom and 3 bedrooms upstairs all have closets and shelves. Gas tankless water heater saves energy. Attached two car garage. Newer roof.



Close to shopping (1 mile to Costco, Safeway etc), restaurants, park. Easy access to Microsoft, Google and freeway. Great schools.



Looking for long term leasers and willing to take good care of house. Please reach cannyyao88 @ gmail.com for house showing.



Tenants responsibly for utilities and yard maintenance. Security deposit due while signing lease.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315827

Property Id 315827



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5915107)