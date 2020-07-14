All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

12904 NE 101st Pl

12904 Northeast 101st Place · No Longer Available
Location

12904 Northeast 101st Place, Kirkland, WA 98033
North Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Newly remodeled 4-bed home in Kirkland - Property Id: 315827

Fully remodeled and well maintained house in great Rose Hill neighborhood. Classic NW two story 1850 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Main floor features open living, dining kitchen and family room. Formal area with masonry fireplace with cool colors. Brand new kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space overlooks fenced back yard. Level yard with deck for BBQ and entertaining. Master bedroom and 3 bedrooms upstairs all have closets and shelves. Gas tankless water heater saves energy. Attached two car garage. Newer roof.

Close to shopping (1 mile to Costco, Safeway etc), restaurants, park. Easy access to Microsoft, Google and freeway. Great schools.

Looking for long term leasers and willing to take good care of house. Please reach cannyyao88 @ gmail.com for house showing.

Tenants responsibly for utilities and yard maintenance. Security deposit due while signing lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315827
Property Id 315827

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5915107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12904 NE 101st Pl have any available units?
12904 NE 101st Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12904 NE 101st Pl have?
Some of 12904 NE 101st Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12904 NE 101st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12904 NE 101st Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12904 NE 101st Pl pet-friendly?
No, 12904 NE 101st Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 12904 NE 101st Pl offer parking?
Yes, 12904 NE 101st Pl offers parking.
Does 12904 NE 101st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12904 NE 101st Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12904 NE 101st Pl have a pool?
No, 12904 NE 101st Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12904 NE 101st Pl have accessible units?
No, 12904 NE 101st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12904 NE 101st Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12904 NE 101st Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 12904 NE 101st Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 12904 NE 101st Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
