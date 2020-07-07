All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:07 AM

12742 Northeast 116th Lane

12742 Northeast 116th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12742 Northeast 116th Lane, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Amazing completely updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Kirkland. Amenities included: balcony, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,550/month rent. $1550 security deposit required. Walk to pubs & restaurants. Please submit the form on this page or contact Kellie Rauen at 206-915-4004 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12742 Northeast 116th Lane have any available units?
12742 Northeast 116th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12742 Northeast 116th Lane have?
Some of 12742 Northeast 116th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12742 Northeast 116th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12742 Northeast 116th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12742 Northeast 116th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12742 Northeast 116th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 12742 Northeast 116th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12742 Northeast 116th Lane offers parking.
Does 12742 Northeast 116th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12742 Northeast 116th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12742 Northeast 116th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12742 Northeast 116th Lane has a pool.
Does 12742 Northeast 116th Lane have accessible units?
No, 12742 Northeast 116th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12742 Northeast 116th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12742 Northeast 116th Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12742 Northeast 116th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12742 Northeast 116th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

