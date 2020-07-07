12742 Northeast 116th Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Amazing completely updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Kirkland. Amenities included: balcony, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,550/month rent. $1550 security deposit required. Walk to pubs & restaurants. Please submit the form on this page or contact Kellie Rauen at 206-915-4004 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.