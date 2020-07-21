12726 NE 116th Lane

Amenities

AVAILABLE MARCH 1st!



This beautiful condo features many upgrades and is fully renovated! As you enter you will notice the custom tile entry way and gleaming bamboo flooring that continues throughout the entire unit, there is no carpet anywhere! Gorgeous slate fireplace w/TV mounted above. The kitchen was reconfigured for optimal function and natural sunlight. It also includes Cherry wood cabinets with granite counter tops and a full tile back splash. Huge master bedroom w/custom His & Hers built in closets. The custom bathroom is done in all natural stone and features a huge walk in shower with His & Hers shower heads. Brand new W/D in unit, a huge deck with double sized storage closet, one dedicated parking spot and so much more. All of this in a great Kirkland neighborhood literally 2 minutes from I-405, shopping and restaurants.



Terms: 1st months rent, $1800 Deposit, $200 move in fee. 12+ Month Lease. No Smoking. 1 cat allowed.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



