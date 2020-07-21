All apartments in Kirkland
12726 NE 116th Lane
Last updated March 20 2020 at 10:07 PM

12726 NE 116th Lane

12726 Northeast 116th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12726 Northeast 116th Lane, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Rose Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE MARCH 1st!

This beautiful condo features many upgrades and is fully renovated! As you enter you will notice the custom tile entry way and gleaming bamboo flooring that continues throughout the entire unit, there is no carpet anywhere! Gorgeous slate fireplace w/TV mounted above. The kitchen was reconfigured for optimal function and natural sunlight. It also includes Cherry wood cabinets with granite counter tops and a full tile back splash. Huge master bedroom w/custom His & Hers built in closets. The custom bathroom is done in all natural stone and features a huge walk in shower with His & Hers shower heads. Brand new W/D in unit, a huge deck with double sized storage closet, one dedicated parking spot and so much more. All of this in a great Kirkland neighborhood literally 2 minutes from I-405, shopping and restaurants.

Terms: 1st months rent, $1800 Deposit, $200 move in fee. 12+ Month Lease. No Smoking. 1 cat allowed.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12726 NE 116th Lane have any available units?
12726 NE 116th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12726 NE 116th Lane have?
Some of 12726 NE 116th Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12726 NE 116th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12726 NE 116th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12726 NE 116th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12726 NE 116th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 12726 NE 116th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12726 NE 116th Lane offers parking.
Does 12726 NE 116th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12726 NE 116th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12726 NE 116th Lane have a pool?
No, 12726 NE 116th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12726 NE 116th Lane have accessible units?
No, 12726 NE 116th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12726 NE 116th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12726 NE 116th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12726 NE 116th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12726 NE 116th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
