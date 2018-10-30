All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

12716 NE 144th St # D301

12716 Northeast 144th Street · (206) 542-0745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12716 Northeast 144th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12716 NE 144th St # D301 · Avail. now

$1,675

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Kirkland 2 bed condo $1899 /month - Exceptionally open, light and spacious condominium unit in a great Kirkland community that is close to shopping, schools and local services.
You'll enjoy beautiful territorial and mountain views, with spacious accommodations - in addition to having your own one-car garage and storage space.

This corner 3rd floor, updated 2 bedroom and 1.75 bath unit also has a beautiful fireplace, large deck with storage, wood laminate flooring as well as high vaulted ceilings.

Don't miss this immaculate upgraded unit. Unit is vacant and ready for immediate move in. Lake Washington School Dist.
Water, sewer, and garbage included.
No pets. No smoking.

Available for one year lease. First month's rent and equal security deposit required. Subject to $42 application fee. Please see www.macphersonspm.com for details. MUST VIEW PROPERTY PRIOR TO SUBMITTING APPLICATION.
Please contact Bob at MacPherson's Property Management to schedule a showing. Email bcrowtherpm@hotmail.com / call 425-772-2044.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12716 NE 144th St # D301 have any available units?
12716 NE 144th St # D301 has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12716 NE 144th St # D301 have?
Some of 12716 NE 144th St # D301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12716 NE 144th St # D301 currently offering any rent specials?
12716 NE 144th St # D301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12716 NE 144th St # D301 pet-friendly?
No, 12716 NE 144th St # D301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 12716 NE 144th St # D301 offer parking?
Yes, 12716 NE 144th St # D301 does offer parking.
Does 12716 NE 144th St # D301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12716 NE 144th St # D301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12716 NE 144th St # D301 have a pool?
No, 12716 NE 144th St # D301 does not have a pool.
Does 12716 NE 144th St # D301 have accessible units?
No, 12716 NE 144th St # D301 does not have accessible units.
Does 12716 NE 144th St # D301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12716 NE 144th St # D301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12716 NE 144th St # D301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12716 NE 144th St # D301 does not have units with air conditioning.
