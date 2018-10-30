12716 NE 144th St # D301

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Kirkland 2 bed condo $1899 /month - Exceptionally open, light and spacious condominium unit in a great Kirkland community that is close to shopping, schools and local services.

You'll enjoy beautiful territorial and mountain views, with spacious accommodations - in addition to having your own one-car garage and storage space.



This corner 3rd floor, updated 2 bedroom and 1.75 bath unit also has a beautiful fireplace, large deck with storage, wood laminate flooring as well as high vaulted ceilings.



Don't miss this immaculate upgraded unit. Unit is vacant and ready for immediate move in. Lake Washington School Dist.

Water, sewer, and garbage included.

No pets. No smoking.



Available for one year lease. First month's rent and equal security deposit required. Subject to $42 application fee. Please see www.macphersonspm.com for details. MUST VIEW PROPERTY PRIOR TO SUBMITTING APPLICATION.

Please contact Bob at MacPherson's Property Management to schedule a showing. Email bcrowtherpm@hotmail.com / call 425-772-2044.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5840512)