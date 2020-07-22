12704 NE 142nd Ct

Amenities
Available Now! Beautifully Updated 3 bedroom + Den + Finished basement! Won't Last! - Fantastic, centrally located tri-level home in Kingsgate. Next to community park and pool. House is fully updated throughout. Beautiful hardwood in every room. Kitchen features designer lighting, granite counter tops, large island, stainless steel appliances.Fully finished basement includes a den, family room, half bath, and laundry room. Two-car garage, fenced back yard with deck. Check out the listing on our website for the video tour!
SQ FT:1410
YEAR BUILT: 1969
COUNTY: King
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Kingsgate K5
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: John Muir
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kamiakin
HIGH SCHOOL: Juanita
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY:No pets
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2,400
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $200.00
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
(RLNE5363173)