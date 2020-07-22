12704 NE 142nd Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

Available Now! Beautifully Updated 3 bedroom + Den + Finished basement! Won't Last! - Fantastic, centrally located tri-level home in Kingsgate. Next to community park and pool. House is fully updated throughout. Beautiful hardwood in every room. Kitchen features designer lighting, granite counter tops, large island, stainless steel appliances.Fully finished basement includes a den, family room, half bath, and laundry room. Two-car garage, fenced back yard with deck. Check out the listing on our website for the video tour!



SQ FT:1410



YEAR BUILT: 1969



COUNTY: King



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Kingsgate K5



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: John Muir

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kamiakin

HIGH SCHOOL: Juanita

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY:No pets



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2,400

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $200.00



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



