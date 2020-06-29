All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

12505 NE 116th St - A33

12505 NE 116th St · No Longer Available
Location

12505 NE 116th St, Kirkland, WA 98033
North Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
12505 NE 116th St - A33 Available 03/01/20 N. Rose Hill/Totem Lake Condo Within Walking Distance to the new Village at Totem Lake! - Nicely updated condo in a great Kirkland Location of N Rose Hill, Totem Lake
* Easy walk to restaurants, parks, coffee shops including the new Village at Totem Lake with Trader Joes and Nordstrom Rack.
* Updates include beautiful dark hardwood floors.
* The kitchen is open to the dining area and the living room and features Stainless appliances, plenty of counter space and a breakfast bar.
* Living room with wood burning fireplace to enjoy during the cold weather.
* The covered rear deck provides nice privacy and will be nice even on rainy
days.
* Full sized laundry room which includes washer and dryer.
* Water/Sewer/Garbage is an additional $45.00 a month charge.
* This is a condominium project not an apartment complex so you can expect a little quieter and pride of ownership in the community.
Pets considered. Call with any questions or to arrange a time to view this property. 425-295-5902 Windermere/Gregory Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

