Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry

12505 NE 116th St - A33 Available 03/01/20 N. Rose Hill/Totem Lake Condo Within Walking Distance to the new Village at Totem Lake! - Nicely updated condo in a great Kirkland Location of N Rose Hill, Totem Lake

* Easy walk to restaurants, parks, coffee shops including the new Village at Totem Lake with Trader Joes and Nordstrom Rack.

* Updates include beautiful dark hardwood floors.

* The kitchen is open to the dining area and the living room and features Stainless appliances, plenty of counter space and a breakfast bar.

* Living room with wood burning fireplace to enjoy during the cold weather.

* The covered rear deck provides nice privacy and will be nice even on rainy

days.

* Full sized laundry room which includes washer and dryer.

* Water/Sewer/Garbage is an additional $45.00 a month charge.

* This is a condominium project not an apartment complex so you can expect a little quieter and pride of ownership in the community.

Pets considered. Call with any questions or to arrange a time to view this property. 425-295-5902 Windermere/Gregory Property Management



(RLNE2482800)