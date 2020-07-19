All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 12416 94th AVE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
12416 94th AVE NE
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

12416 94th AVE NE

12416 94th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
North Juanita
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12416 94th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
12416 94th AVE NE Available 07/01/19 UPDATED KIRKLAND 2 BED, 1 OFFICE RAMBLER FOR RENT W LARGE LOT - **$2295/month rent plus utilities; Available July 1st; Utilities and landscaping not included**
**2 bed, 1 bath, office, long driveway, fully fenced yard, 900 SF, 10,588 SF Lot**
**Dogs allowed on case by case basis; 1 year lease**
**First month's rent ($2295) and security deposit ($2000) due upon move in**
Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This spacious and well-maintained home offers an excellent floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, office, and laundry room. Located in a quiet and cozy Kirkland neighborhood, it is within walking distance to restaurants, parks, shopping and Lake Washington. The rambler has an open, comfortable and efficient living space with beautiful hardwood floors and fresh paint inside and out. The living, dining, and kitchen areas are all connected providing one great room with a functional fireplace as a focal point, while large windows surround the room supplying plenty of natural light. The kitchen has wood cabinets for ample storage as well as all of your kitchen amenities. The laundry room has a washer and dryer and additional storage. The bathroom is updated and in great shape with tiled floors and shower surrounds. The lot is very large, a quarter of an acre, and the back yard is fully fenced creating a pleasant retreat complete with beautiful landscaping and a large deck. A sizable shed in the back yard can be used for extra storage.

The home is located in an easily accessible and quiet neighborhood near all that Kirkland has to offer. Within walking distance you will find several parks, Lake Washington, bus lines to Bellevue and Seattle and many dining and entertainment options. Freeway access is close by and provides a straightforward commute to Seattle and the Eastside. Top-ranked Lake Washington School District schools are the following:
-Juanita Elementary
-Finn Hill Junior High
-Juanita High School

Kirkland is located 10 miles outside of Seattle and offers the best of the Northwest:
-Beaches and water activities: Lake Washington, Lake Sammamish, and Puget Sound are all nearby
-An abundance of parks including: Marymoor, Juanita Bay, Waverly Beach, Saint Edwards State Park
-Shop and dine in Downtown Kirkland, Juanita Village, Redmond Town Center, Costco, and (coming soon) The Village at Totem Lake
-Golf at Willows Run, Bellevue Golf, Trilogy at Redmond Ridge, Inglewood Golf Club and, Glendale Golf
-Woodinville Wine Country is minutes away

This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3360297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12416 94th AVE NE have any available units?
12416 94th AVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12416 94th AVE NE have?
Some of 12416 94th AVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12416 94th AVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
12416 94th AVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12416 94th AVE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12416 94th AVE NE is pet friendly.
Does 12416 94th AVE NE offer parking?
No, 12416 94th AVE NE does not offer parking.
Does 12416 94th AVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12416 94th AVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12416 94th AVE NE have a pool?
No, 12416 94th AVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 12416 94th AVE NE have accessible units?
No, 12416 94th AVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12416 94th AVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12416 94th AVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12416 94th AVE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12416 94th AVE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
Westwater
221 1st St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
The 101
101 Main St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
128 on State
128 State St S
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKirkland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kirkland Apartments with BalconiesKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus