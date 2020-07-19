Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

12416 94th AVE NE Available 07/01/19 UPDATED KIRKLAND 2 BED, 1 OFFICE RAMBLER FOR RENT W LARGE LOT - **$2295/month rent plus utilities; Available July 1st; Utilities and landscaping not included**

**2 bed, 1 bath, office, long driveway, fully fenced yard, 900 SF, 10,588 SF Lot**

**Dogs allowed on case by case basis; 1 year lease**

**First month's rent ($2295) and security deposit ($2000) due upon move in**

Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



This spacious and well-maintained home offers an excellent floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, office, and laundry room. Located in a quiet and cozy Kirkland neighborhood, it is within walking distance to restaurants, parks, shopping and Lake Washington. The rambler has an open, comfortable and efficient living space with beautiful hardwood floors and fresh paint inside and out. The living, dining, and kitchen areas are all connected providing one great room with a functional fireplace as a focal point, while large windows surround the room supplying plenty of natural light. The kitchen has wood cabinets for ample storage as well as all of your kitchen amenities. The laundry room has a washer and dryer and additional storage. The bathroom is updated and in great shape with tiled floors and shower surrounds. The lot is very large, a quarter of an acre, and the back yard is fully fenced creating a pleasant retreat complete with beautiful landscaping and a large deck. A sizable shed in the back yard can be used for extra storage.



The home is located in an easily accessible and quiet neighborhood near all that Kirkland has to offer. Within walking distance you will find several parks, Lake Washington, bus lines to Bellevue and Seattle and many dining and entertainment options. Freeway access is close by and provides a straightforward commute to Seattle and the Eastside. Top-ranked Lake Washington School District schools are the following:

-Juanita Elementary

-Finn Hill Junior High

-Juanita High School



Kirkland is located 10 miles outside of Seattle and offers the best of the Northwest:

-Beaches and water activities: Lake Washington, Lake Sammamish, and Puget Sound are all nearby

-An abundance of parks including: Marymoor, Juanita Bay, Waverly Beach, Saint Edwards State Park

-Shop and dine in Downtown Kirkland, Juanita Village, Redmond Town Center, Costco, and (coming soon) The Village at Totem Lake

-Golf at Willows Run, Bellevue Golf, Trilogy at Redmond Ridge, Inglewood Golf Club and, Glendale Golf

-Woodinville Wine Country is minutes away



This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3360297)