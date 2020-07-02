All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

12313 NE 150th Ct

12313 Northeast 150th Court · No Longer Available
Location

12313 Northeast 150th Court, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fully remodeled Townhome. 2 bdrms upstairs. Main Floor 3rd bdrm or Den/office. Fenced rear Yard. - This townhome was recently remodeled from top to bottom. Excellent location of N. Kirkland near the Bothell border with easy access in all directions.
Gorgeous plank flooring throughout the main floor looks great and is easy maintenance.
The kitchen features new cabinets and counters, stainless steel appliances.
The Living room has 2 top quality sliding glass doors that bring in a lot of light.
Out the sliding glass doors to your private, fully fenced yard.
Main floor powder bath.
There is a bedroom on the main floor with plank flooring that will make a perfect Den or a Home office.
Upstairs are 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom.
New doors and woodwork throughout the home.
New windows and new gas furnace make this home very energy efficient.
New washer and dryer included.
Covered parking right out the front door. 2nd designated parking spot also just out the front door.
Sorry No Pets. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 206-795-9114 Gregory Property Management.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3849756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12313 NE 150th Ct have any available units?
12313 NE 150th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12313 NE 150th Ct have?
Some of 12313 NE 150th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12313 NE 150th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12313 NE 150th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12313 NE 150th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 12313 NE 150th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 12313 NE 150th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12313 NE 150th Ct offers parking.
Does 12313 NE 150th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12313 NE 150th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12313 NE 150th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 12313 NE 150th Ct has a pool.
Does 12313 NE 150th Ct have accessible units?
No, 12313 NE 150th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12313 NE 150th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12313 NE 150th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12313 NE 150th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 12313 NE 150th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

