12313 NE 150th Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Fully remodeled Townhome. 2 bdrms upstairs. Main Floor 3rd bdrm or Den/office. Fenced rear Yard. - This townhome was recently remodeled from top to bottom. Excellent location of N. Kirkland near the Bothell border with easy access in all directions.

Gorgeous plank flooring throughout the main floor looks great and is easy maintenance.

The kitchen features new cabinets and counters, stainless steel appliances.

The Living room has 2 top quality sliding glass doors that bring in a lot of light.

Out the sliding glass doors to your private, fully fenced yard.

Main floor powder bath.

There is a bedroom on the main floor with plank flooring that will make a perfect Den or a Home office.

Upstairs are 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom.

New doors and woodwork throughout the home.

New windows and new gas furnace make this home very energy efficient.

New washer and dryer included.

Covered parking right out the front door. 2nd designated parking spot also just out the front door.

Sorry No Pets. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 206-795-9114 Gregory Property Management.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3849756)