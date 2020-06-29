12234 NE 65th St

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets

Property Amenities

Kirkland Home - Open three bed, three bath Rambler. Enjoy vaulted ceilings and beautiful views. This home offers hardwood floors throughout, a formal living room, family room, a kitchen to create those new timeless memories in with loved ones. After a long day, come relax in your Master suite that features a walk-in closet and updated full bath! The backyard is fully fenced and low maintenance. This home is beautiful, spacious, access to the 405 and close to Google, Microsoft, shopping and schools including Ben Franklin Elementary! No smoking.



Nine-month lease.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $10,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



No Pets Allowed



