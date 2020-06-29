All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 12234 NE 65th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
12234 NE 65th St
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

12234 NE 65th St

12234 Northeast 65th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

12234 Northeast 65th Street, Kirkland, WA 98033
Bridle Trails

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Kirkland Home - Open three bed, three bath Rambler. Enjoy vaulted ceilings and beautiful views. This home offers hardwood floors throughout, a formal living room, family room, a kitchen to create those new timeless memories in with loved ones. After a long day, come relax in your Master suite that features a walk-in closet and updated full bath! The backyard is fully fenced and low maintenance. This home is beautiful, spacious, access to the 405 and close to Google, Microsoft, shopping and schools including Ben Franklin Elementary! No smoking.

Nine-month lease.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $10,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5144806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12234 NE 65th St have any available units?
12234 NE 65th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 12234 NE 65th St currently offering any rent specials?
12234 NE 65th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12234 NE 65th St pet-friendly?
No, 12234 NE 65th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 12234 NE 65th St offer parking?
No, 12234 NE 65th St does not offer parking.
Does 12234 NE 65th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12234 NE 65th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12234 NE 65th St have a pool?
No, 12234 NE 65th St does not have a pool.
Does 12234 NE 65th St have accessible units?
No, 12234 NE 65th St does not have accessible units.
Does 12234 NE 65th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12234 NE 65th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12234 NE 65th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12234 NE 65th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Sublet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl
Kirkland, WA 98034
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Westwater
221 1st St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South
Kirkland, WA 98033
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus