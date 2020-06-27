All apartments in Kirkland
Kirkland, WA
12117 NE 150th Street
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

12117 NE 150th Street

12117 Northeast 150th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12117 Northeast 150th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Peaceful, Private Home in Kirkland - ***Application Pending***

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac of the Lendemain neighborhood, which includes private access of the community pool and clubhouse, this spacious open concept 2-story home allows for easy entertaining and tons of natural light. Freshly painted inside and out, and all brand new carpet just move in and start enjoying BBQs on your deck in your private, fenced yard. Upstairs is the perfect layout, including a large master suite with a walk through closet and designer bath. Northshore school district.

Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 08/01/2019

#2063

(RLNE5022154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12117 NE 150th Street have any available units?
12117 NE 150th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12117 NE 150th Street have?
Some of 12117 NE 150th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12117 NE 150th Street currently offering any rent specials?
12117 NE 150th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12117 NE 150th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12117 NE 150th Street is pet friendly.
Does 12117 NE 150th Street offer parking?
No, 12117 NE 150th Street does not offer parking.
Does 12117 NE 150th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12117 NE 150th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12117 NE 150th Street have a pool?
Yes, 12117 NE 150th Street has a pool.
Does 12117 NE 150th Street have accessible units?
No, 12117 NE 150th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12117 NE 150th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12117 NE 150th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12117 NE 150th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12117 NE 150th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
