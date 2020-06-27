12117 NE 150th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool clubhouse bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Peaceful, Private Home in Kirkland - ***Application Pending***



Located in a quiet cul-de-sac of the Lendemain neighborhood, which includes private access of the community pool and clubhouse, this spacious open concept 2-story home allows for easy entertaining and tons of natural light. Freshly painted inside and out, and all brand new carpet just move in and start enjoying BBQs on your deck in your private, fenced yard. Upstairs is the perfect layout, including a large master suite with a walk through closet and designer bath. Northshore school district.



Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 08/01/2019



#2063



(RLNE5022154)