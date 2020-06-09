11920 86th Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Book a showing now to visit and take a closer look at this beautiful unfurnished 4,100 square foot, single family home located in a quiet and friendly Finn Hill neighborhood in Inglewood-Finn Hill in Kirkland, Washington. Spectacular panoramic views abound from this restored vintage estate-like property that was home to the Finns who once settled Finn Hill. This signature Kirkland property has sweeping vistas that include Mount Rainier, Lake Washington, and both bridges, Kirkland, Bellevue, Seattle, the Space Needle, stunning sunrises and sunsets, moonrises over the Cascades and beyond! This 1929 brick and cedar 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, Craftsman home has been lovingly restored and updated with detailing true to its original period with top quality fixtures and finishes. There are of 2 level tax lots totaling 3/4 plus acre with sewer adjacent for potential future development and no CC&Rs! The property has a rural, pastoral feel and includes 2 large detached garages with shop and a parking space in front of the garage, and large decks that are perfect for gazing the ever changing horizon. Exterior features include a sprawling well-manicured front lawn and mature gardens surrounded with fully grown trees and topiary shrubs, a surely perfect place for playing games or having intimate and special gatherings with family and friends. Inside, this pretty home boasts hardwood flooring all throughout, with fullycarpeted bedrooms, and a cozy fireplace. The home has an installed central vacuum system plus a superb acoustic surround sound system, perfect for music lovers and audiophiles. The bedrooms are wide and spacious and are well-lit thanks to its multiple windows that allow ample sunlight to enter. Its lovely kitchen consists of granite countertops, superb kitchen island, and ready-to-use appliances. The home features a centralize A/C and gas heater for climate control. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Pets are not allowed on the property but



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4741409)