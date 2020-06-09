All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

11920 86th Ave NE

11920 86th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11920 86th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Book a showing now to visit and take a closer look at this beautiful unfurnished 4,100 square foot, single family home located in a quiet and friendly Finn Hill neighborhood in Inglewood-Finn Hill in Kirkland, Washington. Spectacular panoramic views abound from this restored vintage estate-like property that was home to the Finns who once settled Finn Hill. This signature Kirkland property has sweeping vistas that include Mount Rainier, Lake Washington, and both bridges, Kirkland, Bellevue, Seattle, the Space Needle, stunning sunrises and sunsets, moonrises over the Cascades and beyond! This 1929 brick and cedar 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, Craftsman home has been lovingly restored and updated with detailing true to its original period with top quality fixtures and finishes. There are of 2 level tax lots totaling 3/4 plus acre with sewer adjacent for potential future development and no CC&Rs! The property has a rural, pastoral feel and includes 2 large detached garages with shop and a parking space in front of the garage, and large decks that are perfect for gazing the ever changing horizon. Exterior features include a sprawling well-manicured front lawn and mature gardens surrounded with fully grown trees and topiary shrubs, a surely perfect place for playing games or having intimate and special gatherings with family and friends. Inside, this pretty home boasts hardwood flooring all throughout, with fullycarpeted bedrooms, and a cozy fireplace. The home has an installed central vacuum system plus a superb acoustic surround sound system, perfect for music lovers and audiophiles. The bedrooms are wide and spacious and are well-lit thanks to its multiple windows that allow ample sunlight to enter. Its lovely kitchen consists of granite countertops, superb kitchen island, and ready-to-use appliances. The home features a centralize A/C and gas heater for climate control. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Pets are not allowed on the property but

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4741409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11920 86th Ave NE have any available units?
11920 86th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 11920 86th Ave NE have?
Some of 11920 86th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11920 86th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
11920 86th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11920 86th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11920 86th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 11920 86th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 11920 86th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 11920 86th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11920 86th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11920 86th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 11920 86th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 11920 86th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 11920 86th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11920 86th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11920 86th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11920 86th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11920 86th Ave NE has units with air conditioning.
