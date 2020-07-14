Amenities
Beautiful, Bright, & Airy 4BR 2.5BA Kirkland Home - Property Id: 314010
** Updated to allow a cat or a small dog **
***VIEWING AT OTHER TIMES AVAILABLE WITH APPOINTMENT.***
BEAUTIFUL, BRIGHT, AND AIRY HOME: The home captures the best views in the neighborhood, facing south and west for excellent sun exposure, and gorgeous sunsets.
QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD: Short stroll takes you to spectacular view of Lake Washington, Mt. Rainier, and downtown Seattle! 10 min to Google and Downtown Kirkland waterfront. Easy commute to Redmond and Bellevue.
***Please note this house will be rented UNFURNISHED. ***
FEATURES:
1) Very safe and friendly community on quiet cul-de-sac
2) Great Lake Washington School District
3) South-facing kitchen and family room with gas-fireplace have lots of windows and are very bright even on gray days
4) Kitchen with granite countertops featuring cherry cabinets
5) High-ceiling and skylights make this house very bright and airy
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/11910-82nd-pl-ne-kirkland-wa/314010
Property Id 314010
(RLNE5937051)