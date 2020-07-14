Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful, Bright, & Airy 4BR 2.5BA Kirkland Home - Property Id: 314010



** Updated to allow a cat or a small dog **



***VIEWING AT OTHER TIMES AVAILABLE WITH APPOINTMENT.***



BEAUTIFUL, BRIGHT, AND AIRY HOME: The home captures the best views in the neighborhood, facing south and west for excellent sun exposure, and gorgeous sunsets.



QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD: Short stroll takes you to spectacular view of Lake Washington, Mt. Rainier, and downtown Seattle! 10 min to Google and Downtown Kirkland waterfront. Easy commute to Redmond and Bellevue.



***Please note this house will be rented UNFURNISHED. ***



FEATURES:

1) Very safe and friendly community on quiet cul-de-sac

2) Great Lake Washington School District

3) South-facing kitchen and family room with gas-fireplace have lots of windows and are very bright even on gray days

4) Kitchen with granite countertops featuring cherry cabinets

5) High-ceiling and skylights make this house very bright and airy

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/11910-82nd-pl-ne-kirkland-wa/314010

