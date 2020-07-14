All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

11910 82nd Pl NE

11910 82nd Place Northeast · (408) 753-7331
Location

11910 82nd Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $3500 · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2460 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, Bright, & Airy 4BR 2.5BA Kirkland Home - Property Id: 314010

** Updated to allow a cat or a small dog **

***VIEWING AT OTHER TIMES AVAILABLE WITH APPOINTMENT.***

BEAUTIFUL, BRIGHT, AND AIRY HOME: The home captures the best views in the neighborhood, facing south and west for excellent sun exposure, and gorgeous sunsets.

QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD: Short stroll takes you to spectacular view of Lake Washington, Mt. Rainier, and downtown Seattle! 10 min to Google and Downtown Kirkland waterfront. Easy commute to Redmond and Bellevue.

***Please note this house will be rented UNFURNISHED. ***

FEATURES:
1) Very safe and friendly community on quiet cul-de-sac
2) Great Lake Washington School District
3) South-facing kitchen and family room with gas-fireplace have lots of windows and are very bright even on gray days
4) Kitchen with granite countertops featuring cherry cabinets
5) High-ceiling and skylights make this house very bright and airy
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/11910-82nd-pl-ne-kirkland-wa/314010
Property Id 314010

(RLNE5937051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11910 82nd Pl NE have any available units?
11910 82nd Pl NE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11910 82nd Pl NE have?
Some of 11910 82nd Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11910 82nd Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
11910 82nd Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11910 82nd Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11910 82nd Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 11910 82nd Pl NE offer parking?
No, 11910 82nd Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 11910 82nd Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11910 82nd Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11910 82nd Pl NE have a pool?
No, 11910 82nd Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 11910 82nd Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 11910 82nd Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11910 82nd Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11910 82nd Pl NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11910 82nd Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11910 82nd Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.

