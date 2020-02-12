11817 NE 142nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Kingsgate Area Single Family Home - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/90bce8002e



Light filled 3bdrm, 2 full bth on cul-de-sac! Great kitchen with garden window & skylight. French doors from dining room to 600 sq ft entertaining deck with southern exposure. King size master, large open living room plus lower family room. 2 fireplaces. Deep 2-car garage and two storage buildings for all the toys. Award winning schools, quick access to shopping, medical, and I405. Walk to elementary & park.



Home is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5533090)