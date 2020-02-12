All apartments in Kirkland
11817 NE 142nd St
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

11817 NE 142nd St

11817 Northeast 142nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

11817 Northeast 142nd Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Kingsgate Area Single Family Home - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/90bce8002e

Light filled 3bdrm, 2 full bth on cul-de-sac! Great kitchen with garden window & skylight. French doors from dining room to 600 sq ft entertaining deck with southern exposure. King size master, large open living room plus lower family room. 2 fireplaces. Deep 2-car garage and two storage buildings for all the toys. Award winning schools, quick access to shopping, medical, and I405. Walk to elementary & park.

Home is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5533090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11817 NE 142nd St have any available units?
11817 NE 142nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 11817 NE 142nd St have?
Some of 11817 NE 142nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11817 NE 142nd St currently offering any rent specials?
11817 NE 142nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11817 NE 142nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11817 NE 142nd St is pet friendly.
Does 11817 NE 142nd St offer parking?
Yes, 11817 NE 142nd St offers parking.
Does 11817 NE 142nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11817 NE 142nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11817 NE 142nd St have a pool?
No, 11817 NE 142nd St does not have a pool.
Does 11817 NE 142nd St have accessible units?
No, 11817 NE 142nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 11817 NE 142nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11817 NE 142nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11817 NE 142nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11817 NE 142nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
