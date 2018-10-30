Amenities

11805 NE 105th Ct Available 06/07/20 KIRKLAND 2 BED, 2 BATH TOWNHOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD AVAILABLE JUNE 7! - **$2,695/month rent + plus own utilities; Available June **

**2 bed, 2 bath, 1,370 SF, fenced yard and patio, 2 car garage w/ storage**

**Private playground, 2 tennis courts and full basketball court**

**First month's rent ($2,695) and security deposit ($2,695) due upon move in**

**Small pets okay, medium pets considered on a case by case basis. No large pets**

Perfect sought-after location in quiet Forbes Creek neighborhood, just minutes to downtown Kirkland! This beautifully maintained townhome features vaulted first floor ceilings in the dining and living room with gas fireplace. South facing windows allow ample natural light with two sliding doors to private and newly refinished deck and garden with fully fenced yard. Kitchen has SS appliances and lots of cupboard space. Bedroom, full bathroom, W/D, coat closet and more storage round out the main floor. Upstairs has bonus room loft/office overlooking living room and oversized master bedroom with lots of closet space and ensuite bath. Home has 2 car garage with built in cabinets and loft space for more storage. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Enjoy access to Forbes Creek private Community Park with playground, full basketball court and two tennis courts. Home is located in an easy access, quiet neighborhood next to all that Kirkland has to offer. 405 is just minutes away. Walk to downtown Kirkland or along the new Cross Corridor Trail System.

This home has everything you could want and more! Email for a showing today!



