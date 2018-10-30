All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

11805 NE 105th Ct

11805 Northeast 105th Court · No Longer Available
Location

11805 Northeast 105th Court, Kirkland, WA 98033
Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
11805 NE 105th Ct Available 06/07/20 KIRKLAND 2 BED, 2 BATH TOWNHOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD AVAILABLE JUNE 7! - **$2,695/month rent + plus own utilities; Available June **
**2 bed, 2 bath, 1,370 SF, fenced yard and patio, 2 car garage w/ storage**
**Private playground, 2 tennis courts and full basketball court**
**First month's rent ($2,695) and security deposit ($2,695) due upon move in**
**Small pets okay, medium pets considered on a case by case basis. No large pets**
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/
Perfect sought-after location in quiet Forbes Creek neighborhood, just minutes to downtown Kirkland! This beautifully maintained townhome features vaulted first floor ceilings in the dining and living room with gas fireplace. South facing windows allow ample natural light with two sliding doors to private and newly refinished deck and garden with fully fenced yard. Kitchen has SS appliances and lots of cupboard space. Bedroom, full bathroom, W/D, coat closet and more storage round out the main floor. Upstairs has bonus room loft/office overlooking living room and oversized master bedroom with lots of closet space and ensuite bath. Home has 2 car garage with built in cabinets and loft space for more storage. Pets considered on a case by case basis.
Enjoy access to Forbes Creek private Community Park with playground, full basketball court and two tennis courts. Home is located in an easy access, quiet neighborhood next to all that Kirkland has to offer. 405 is just minutes away. Walk to downtown Kirkland or along the new Cross Corridor Trail System.
This home has everything you could want and more! Email for a showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5269850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11805 NE 105th Ct have any available units?
11805 NE 105th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 11805 NE 105th Ct have?
Some of 11805 NE 105th Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11805 NE 105th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11805 NE 105th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11805 NE 105th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11805 NE 105th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11805 NE 105th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11805 NE 105th Ct offers parking.
Does 11805 NE 105th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11805 NE 105th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11805 NE 105th Ct have a pool?
No, 11805 NE 105th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11805 NE 105th Ct have accessible units?
No, 11805 NE 105th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11805 NE 105th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 11805 NE 105th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11805 NE 105th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 11805 NE 105th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

