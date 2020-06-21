Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

11641 NE 95th Street Available 07/15/20 Kirkland Highlands Single Story Home - Vitural Tour Available! - In light of the current public health crisis, no in person showings of this home will be available at this time. A virtual tour can be viewed and applications will be accepted sight unseen. Please email with any questions!



Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/1yzm4ZJ685M



To view full listing and video: www.mapleleafmgt.com



Kirkland Highlands updated rambler available for July 15th move in. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with 2 car garage. Hardwood floors, carpet, and ceramic tile throughout. Open, spacious entry. Great room with granite fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with new granite counter tops, cabinets, stainless steel appliances and more. Double door entry to master with ensuite bath. Walk in closet. Full hall bath. Skylight. Large laundry room. Situated on terraced lot. Deck with large partially fenced yard for privacy. Air Conditioning! Prime location! Within minutes to downtown Kirkland and waterfront, Costco, 405, and more!



Schools: Peter Kirk Elementary School, Kirkland Junior High, and Lake Washington High School



-$45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.

-Utilities paid by tenant(s).

-Landscaping and yard care are tenants responsibility.

-Security Deposit of 1.5 x rent.

-$10 monthly furnace filter fee, forced heat - gas.

-Pets allowed case by case, with additional pet screening and pet rent.



*Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com to apply, sight unseen.



*All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



