Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

11641 NE 95th Street

11641 Northeast 95th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11641 Northeast 95th Street, Kirkland, WA 98033
Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
11641 NE 95th Street Available 07/15/20 Kirkland Highlands Single Story Home - Vitural Tour Available! - In light of the current public health crisis, no in person showings of this home will be available at this time. A virtual tour can be viewed and applications will be accepted sight unseen. Please email with any questions!

Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/1yzm4ZJ685M

To view full listing and video: www.mapleleafmgt.com

Kirkland Highlands updated rambler available for July 15th move in. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with 2 car garage. Hardwood floors, carpet, and ceramic tile throughout. Open, spacious entry. Great room with granite fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with new granite counter tops, cabinets, stainless steel appliances and more. Double door entry to master with ensuite bath. Walk in closet. Full hall bath. Skylight. Large laundry room. Situated on terraced lot. Deck with large partially fenced yard for privacy. Air Conditioning! Prime location! Within minutes to downtown Kirkland and waterfront, Costco, 405, and more!

Schools: Peter Kirk Elementary School, Kirkland Junior High, and Lake Washington High School

-$45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.
-Utilities paid by tenant(s).
-Landscaping and yard care are tenants responsibility.
-Security Deposit of 1.5 x rent.
-$10 monthly furnace filter fee, forced heat - gas.
-Pets allowed case by case, with additional pet screening and pet rent.

*Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com to apply, sight unseen.

*All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

(RLNE5855580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11641 NE 95th Street have any available units?
11641 NE 95th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 11641 NE 95th Street have?
Some of 11641 NE 95th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11641 NE 95th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11641 NE 95th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11641 NE 95th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11641 NE 95th Street is pet friendly.
Does 11641 NE 95th Street offer parking?
Yes, 11641 NE 95th Street does offer parking.
Does 11641 NE 95th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11641 NE 95th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11641 NE 95th Street have a pool?
No, 11641 NE 95th Street does not have a pool.
Does 11641 NE 95th Street have accessible units?
No, 11641 NE 95th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11641 NE 95th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11641 NE 95th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11641 NE 95th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11641 NE 95th Street has units with air conditioning.
