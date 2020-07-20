11447 79th Way NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite pet friendly

Great House for Rent - Quite, spacious and modern home in Kirkland. Open great room concept w/ maple kitchen cabinets w/ new slab granite, chefs island, double ovens, walk in pantry, pull outs in cabinets. Main floor den, formal dining room. 3 bdrms & 2 full baths upstairs plus large loft. Lower level offers guest suite including spacious bedroom w/ full bath, bonus room. A/C for summer comfort. Low maintenance yard, large back deck. Perfect for both family and group tenants.



Very quiet and nice neighborhood yet close to Juanita beach & lovely & engaged community. Easy access to Seattle without incurring bridge toll! Minutes drive to great parks & Juanita Village, 6 miles to Downtown Kirkland & Google campus, less 10 miles to Microsoft campus, hospitals.



(RLNE4933619)