All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 11447 79th Way NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
11447 79th Way NE
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

11447 79th Way NE

11447 79th Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Finn Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11447 79th Way Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
guest suite
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
Great House for Rent - Quite, spacious and modern home in Kirkland. Open great room concept w/ maple kitchen cabinets w/ new slab granite, chefs island, double ovens, walk in pantry, pull outs in cabinets. Main floor den, formal dining room. 3 bdrms & 2 full baths upstairs plus large loft. Lower level offers guest suite including spacious bedroom w/ full bath, bonus room. A/C for summer comfort. Low maintenance yard, large back deck. Perfect for both family and group tenants.

Very quiet and nice neighborhood yet close to Juanita beach & lovely & engaged community. Easy access to Seattle without incurring bridge toll! Minutes drive to great parks & Juanita Village, 6 miles to Downtown Kirkland & Google campus, less 10 miles to Microsoft campus, hospitals.

(RLNE4933619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11447 79th Way NE have any available units?
11447 79th Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 11447 79th Way NE have?
Some of 11447 79th Way NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11447 79th Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
11447 79th Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11447 79th Way NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11447 79th Way NE is pet friendly.
Does 11447 79th Way NE offer parking?
No, 11447 79th Way NE does not offer parking.
Does 11447 79th Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11447 79th Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11447 79th Way NE have a pool?
No, 11447 79th Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 11447 79th Way NE have accessible units?
No, 11447 79th Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11447 79th Way NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11447 79th Way NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11447 79th Way NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11447 79th Way NE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98033
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Voda
207 Park Lane
Kirkland, WA 98033
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane
Kirkland, WA 98034
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir
Kirkland, WA 98033
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKirkland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kirkland Apartments with BalconiesKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus