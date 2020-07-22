11304 124th Ave NE 202

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym

3 bed 2 bath accomodation available in awesome loc - Property Id: 206704



Hard to find Kirkland 3 bedroom condominium with many upgrades in this awesome location. Another cool upgrade is the house has motion sensor lights all over (warm,cool lights controllable with remotes) . The Master Bed is open and has a walk in closet. All the appliances are just months old like Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Dryer(brand new) etc

Location:

Less than 6 minutes and easy access to utlities like QFC, costco, FredMeyer, Whole Foods and other grocery stores, LAFitness, Evergreen Hospital, Evergreen Corridor, Willows Run Golf Complex, Juanita Bay Park, Juanita Beach Park, Crestwood Park and many more.

Bus stop right next to the house for easy commute.

Easy I405 access which is 1-2 minutes away.

Minutes away from tech campuses like Google, Microsoft and so on.

Located in an awesome school district with the 8+ ratings.

Lake Washington beaches, downtown Kirkland, Woodinville wineries and downtown Bellevue all very accessible.

