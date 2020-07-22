All apartments in Kirkland
11304 124th Ave NE 202
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

11304 124th Ave NE 202

11304 124th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11304 124th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
North Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
3 bed 2 bath accomodation available in awesome loc - Property Id: 206704

Hard to find Kirkland 3 bedroom condominium with many upgrades in this awesome location. Another cool upgrade is the house has motion sensor lights all over (warm,cool lights controllable with remotes) . The Master Bed is open and has a walk in closet. All the appliances are just months old like Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Dryer(brand new) etc
Location:
Less than 6 minutes and easy access to utlities like QFC, costco, FredMeyer, Whole Foods and other grocery stores, LAFitness, Evergreen Hospital, Evergreen Corridor, Willows Run Golf Complex, Juanita Bay Park, Juanita Beach Park, Crestwood Park and many more.
Bus stop right next to the house for easy commute.
Easy I405 access which is 1-2 minutes away.
Minutes away from tech campuses like Google, Microsoft and so on.
Located in an awesome school district with the 8+ ratings.
Lake Washington beaches, downtown Kirkland, Woodinville wineries and downtown Bellevue all very accessible.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206704
Property Id 206704

(RLNE5475968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11304 124th Ave NE 202 have any available units?
11304 124th Ave NE 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 11304 124th Ave NE 202 have?
Some of 11304 124th Ave NE 202's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11304 124th Ave NE 202 currently offering any rent specials?
11304 124th Ave NE 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11304 124th Ave NE 202 pet-friendly?
No, 11304 124th Ave NE 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 11304 124th Ave NE 202 offer parking?
No, 11304 124th Ave NE 202 does not offer parking.
Does 11304 124th Ave NE 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11304 124th Ave NE 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11304 124th Ave NE 202 have a pool?
No, 11304 124th Ave NE 202 does not have a pool.
Does 11304 124th Ave NE 202 have accessible units?
No, 11304 124th Ave NE 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 11304 124th Ave NE 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11304 124th Ave NE 202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11304 124th Ave NE 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11304 124th Ave NE 202 does not have units with air conditioning.
