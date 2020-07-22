All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:15 AM

11115 Ne 124th Ln

11115 Northeast 124th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11115 Northeast 124th Lane, Kirkland, WA 98034
Totem Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
dogs allowed
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Totem Lake. $1,950/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Call Dave at 425-590-7527 to schedule time to see the property. There is 1 assigned and 1 unassigned parking. Available NOW!!

Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water, sewer, garbage. Cats: OK

Close to shops? YES - close to all kinds of shops. Totem Lake was newly renovated.
Close to restaurants? YES - many different types of cuisine.
Close to bus? Oh yes! Right next to bus stop and close to park and ride
Good community? You bet! Great community and crime free!
Close to schools? YES - close to schools.
Close to freeway? Very close to I-405 N and S.
Enough storage? YES - adequate storage in the condo.
Parking? 1 assigned and 1 unassigned
Heating? YES - woodburning fireplace, forced air and base boards

Still have more questions? Call or text 425-590-7527.

Community features:
Athletic Court, Cable Television, Club House, Exercise Room, Fire Sprinklers, High Speed Internet Available, Hot Tub, Outside Entrance, Outdoor Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11115 Ne 124th Ln have any available units?
11115 Ne 124th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 11115 Ne 124th Ln have?
Some of 11115 Ne 124th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11115 Ne 124th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11115 Ne 124th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11115 Ne 124th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11115 Ne 124th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11115 Ne 124th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11115 Ne 124th Ln offers parking.
Does 11115 Ne 124th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11115 Ne 124th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11115 Ne 124th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 11115 Ne 124th Ln has a pool.
Does 11115 Ne 124th Ln have accessible units?
No, 11115 Ne 124th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11115 Ne 124th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11115 Ne 124th Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 11115 Ne 124th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 11115 Ne 124th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
