11115 Ne 124th Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub internet access dogs allowed

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Totem Lake. $1,950/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Call Dave at 425-590-7527 to schedule time to see the property. There is 1 assigned and 1 unassigned parking. Available NOW!!



Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water, sewer, garbage. Cats: OK



Close to shops? YES - close to all kinds of shops. Totem Lake was newly renovated.

Close to restaurants? YES - many different types of cuisine.

Close to bus? Oh yes! Right next to bus stop and close to park and ride

Good community? You bet! Great community and crime free!

Close to schools? YES - close to schools.

Close to freeway? Very close to I-405 N and S.

Enough storage? YES - adequate storage in the condo.

Parking? 1 assigned and 1 unassigned

Heating? YES - woodburning fireplace, forced air and base boards



Still have more questions? Call or text 425-590-7527.



Community features:

Athletic Court, Cable Television, Club House, Exercise Room, Fire Sprinklers, High Speed Internet Available, Hot Tub, Outside Entrance, Outdoor Pool