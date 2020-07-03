Amenities
10943 NE 133rd St Available 01/11/20 Kirkland Rambler. Recently remodeled Kitchen. End of culdesac. Private fenced yard. Small RV parking - Excellent Kirkland, Totem Lake location with easy access to freeways and shopping. The home sits on a very low traffic culdesac and private fenced yard
* Recently remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and quartz counters.
* Undermount deep well sink with tall pull-down faucet.
* Attached to the kitchen is a Family that makes an excellent Den or TV room.
* Kitchen and Family room have new laminate plank flooring.
* Formal Dining room off the other side of the kitchen.
* The formal living features a wood burning fireplace.
* The main bathroom is super clean with new cabinet and counter top.
* Master bedroom has a private bath with new cabinet and counter top.
* Full size Washer and Dryer included.
* The back deck is nice and private.
* Fully fenced rear yard.
* There is a carport storage area to the side of the garage that can be accessed from the driveway or the back yard. This is excellent dry storage or covered parking for a small boat or the extra car.
Sorry, no cats. A small dog will be considered. Please call with any questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 206-795-9115 Gregory Property Management.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4006327)