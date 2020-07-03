All apartments in Kirkland
10943 NE 133rd St
10943 NE 133rd St

10943 Northeast 133rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

10943 Northeast 133rd Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
pet friendly
10943 NE 133rd St Available 01/11/20 Kirkland Rambler. Recently remodeled Kitchen. End of culdesac. Private fenced yard. Small RV parking - Excellent Kirkland, Totem Lake location with easy access to freeways and shopping. The home sits on a very low traffic culdesac and private fenced yard
* Recently remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and quartz counters.
* Undermount deep well sink with tall pull-down faucet.
* Attached to the kitchen is a Family that makes an excellent Den or TV room.
* Kitchen and Family room have new laminate plank flooring.
* Formal Dining room off the other side of the kitchen.
* The formal living features a wood burning fireplace.
* The main bathroom is super clean with new cabinet and counter top.
* Master bedroom has a private bath with new cabinet and counter top.
* Full size Washer and Dryer included.
* The back deck is nice and private.
* Fully fenced rear yard.
* There is a carport storage area to the side of the garage that can be accessed from the driveway or the back yard. This is excellent dry storage or covered parking for a small boat or the extra car.
Sorry, no cats. A small dog will be considered. Please call with any questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 206-795-9115 Gregory Property Management.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4006327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10943 NE 133rd St have any available units?
10943 NE 133rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 10943 NE 133rd St have?
Some of 10943 NE 133rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10943 NE 133rd St currently offering any rent specials?
10943 NE 133rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10943 NE 133rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10943 NE 133rd St is pet friendly.
Does 10943 NE 133rd St offer parking?
Yes, 10943 NE 133rd St offers parking.
Does 10943 NE 133rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10943 NE 133rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10943 NE 133rd St have a pool?
No, 10943 NE 133rd St does not have a pool.
Does 10943 NE 133rd St have accessible units?
No, 10943 NE 133rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 10943 NE 133rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10943 NE 133rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10943 NE 133rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10943 NE 133rd St does not have units with air conditioning.

