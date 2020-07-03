Amenities

10943 NE 133rd St Available 01/11/20 Kirkland Rambler. Recently remodeled Kitchen. End of culdesac. Private fenced yard. Small RV parking - Excellent Kirkland, Totem Lake location with easy access to freeways and shopping. The home sits on a very low traffic culdesac and private fenced yard

* Recently remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and quartz counters.

* Undermount deep well sink with tall pull-down faucet.

* Attached to the kitchen is a Family that makes an excellent Den or TV room.

* Kitchen and Family room have new laminate plank flooring.

* Formal Dining room off the other side of the kitchen.

* The formal living features a wood burning fireplace.

* The main bathroom is super clean with new cabinet and counter top.

* Master bedroom has a private bath with new cabinet and counter top.

* Full size Washer and Dryer included.

* The back deck is nice and private.

* Fully fenced rear yard.

* There is a carport storage area to the side of the garage that can be accessed from the driveway or the back yard. This is excellent dry storage or covered parking for a small boat or the extra car.

Sorry, no cats. A small dog will be considered. Please call with any questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 206-795-9115 Gregory Property Management.



