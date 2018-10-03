10812 Slater Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground bbq/grill garage

Totem Lake Kirkland ~ Townhome - Available February 1st - Welcome to this well-appointed townhome just minutes from The Village at Totem Lake, Downtown Kirkland and the coveted shores of Lake Washington, with abundant upscale dining and retail. This beautifully updated home, including new carpet, welcomes you from your first steps. Generously scaled chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautifully toned cabinetry with abundant storage opens to a dining area and living room featuring a cozy gas fireplace. A deck off the living room invites you for those yummy dinners on the grill! Main floor also offers the convenience of a bath. Upstairs you will find a master bedroom with a nice wall-to-wall closet and attached full bathroom. Laundry, the second bedroom, also with a nice walk-in closet, and second bath complete this floor. A 2-car tandem garage with extra storage space is on the lower level. Enjoy the stability of flat fee water/sewer/garbage utilities: $100/month. Cat or small dog welcome with additional pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.

This townhome community benefits from the beautiful Kirkland Boys and Girls Club Park next door with an open grassy playfield, full basketball court, and a playground equipped for hours of fun or simply enjoyed greenspace! Wonderful schools! Very close to The Village at Totem Lake - a new mixed-use lifestyle center with a village feel, and such favorites as the Nordstrom Rack, Trader Joes, and Whole Foods. Many of our areas most sought after places are minutes away: Juanita Beach is just up and over the hill, and Woodinville wine country, downtown Bellevue and Redmond are all just minutes away. Downtown Kirkland with its many beachfront parks, dining and shopping all at your fingertips! For the outdoor enthusiast, the Cross Kirkland Corridor is accessible for non-motorized enjoyment - biking, running, strolling.

The home is perfectly situated for commutes to the Google Campus, Bellevue and I-520 into Seattle. Also convenient to Redmond and Woodinville.

For more information or a private showing of this beautiful property, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle WA - lisa@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-356-9851



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



#AvenueOneResidential #DowntownKirkland #Google #VillageAtTotemLake



(RLNE5453395)