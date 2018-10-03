All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

10812 Slater Ave

10812 Slater Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10812 Slater Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
North Rose Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Totem Lake Kirkland ~ Townhome - Available February 1st - Welcome to this well-appointed townhome just minutes from The Village at Totem Lake, Downtown Kirkland and the coveted shores of Lake Washington, with abundant upscale dining and retail. This beautifully updated home, including new carpet, welcomes you from your first steps. Generously scaled chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautifully toned cabinetry with abundant storage opens to a dining area and living room featuring a cozy gas fireplace. A deck off the living room invites you for those yummy dinners on the grill! Main floor also offers the convenience of a bath. Upstairs you will find a master bedroom with a nice wall-to-wall closet and attached full bathroom. Laundry, the second bedroom, also with a nice walk-in closet, and second bath complete this floor. A 2-car tandem garage with extra storage space is on the lower level. Enjoy the stability of flat fee water/sewer/garbage utilities: $100/month. Cat or small dog welcome with additional pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.
This townhome community benefits from the beautiful Kirkland Boys and Girls Club Park next door with an open grassy playfield, full basketball court, and a playground equipped for hours of fun or simply enjoyed greenspace! Wonderful schools! Very close to The Village at Totem Lake - a new mixed-use lifestyle center with a village feel, and such favorites as the Nordstrom Rack, Trader Joes, and Whole Foods. Many of our areas most sought after places are minutes away: Juanita Beach is just up and over the hill, and Woodinville wine country, downtown Bellevue and Redmond are all just minutes away. Downtown Kirkland with its many beachfront parks, dining and shopping all at your fingertips! For the outdoor enthusiast, the Cross Kirkland Corridor is accessible for non-motorized enjoyment - biking, running, strolling.
The home is perfectly situated for commutes to the Google Campus, Bellevue and I-520 into Seattle. Also convenient to Redmond and Woodinville.
For more information or a private showing of this beautiful property, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle WA - lisa@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-356-9851

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

#AvenueOneResidential #DowntownKirkland #Google #VillageAtTotemLake

(RLNE5453395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10812 Slater Ave have any available units?
10812 Slater Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 10812 Slater Ave have?
Some of 10812 Slater Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10812 Slater Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10812 Slater Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10812 Slater Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10812 Slater Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10812 Slater Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10812 Slater Ave offers parking.
Does 10812 Slater Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10812 Slater Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10812 Slater Ave have a pool?
No, 10812 Slater Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10812 Slater Ave have accessible units?
No, 10812 Slater Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10812 Slater Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10812 Slater Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10812 Slater Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10812 Slater Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

