10523 Northeast 144th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034 North Juanita
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Norther Kirkland House for Rent - 5 mins to I-405 & Park/Ride. Master bedroom with two closets and 3/4 bath. Upstairs bedrooms and downstairs family room/den creates separate spaces for some peace and quiet. Recently updated kitchen with plenty of counter space and modern appliances. Dining room with access to the wood deck connecting to the yard. Spacious family room downstairs with wood burning fireplaces + den with build in shelves. Remodeled bathrooms with contemporary design.
(RLNE5393249)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10523 NE 144th St have any available units?
10523 NE 144th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 10523 NE 144th St have?
Some of 10523 NE 144th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10523 NE 144th St currently offering any rent specials?
10523 NE 144th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10523 NE 144th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10523 NE 144th St is pet friendly.
Does 10523 NE 144th St offer parking?
No, 10523 NE 144th St does not offer parking.
Does 10523 NE 144th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10523 NE 144th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10523 NE 144th St have a pool?
No, 10523 NE 144th St does not have a pool.
Does 10523 NE 144th St have accessible units?
No, 10523 NE 144th St does not have accessible units.
Does 10523 NE 144th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10523 NE 144th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10523 NE 144th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10523 NE 144th St does not have units with air conditioning.