10523 NE 144th St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Great Norther Kirkland House for Rent - 5 mins to I-405 & Park/Ride. Master bedroom with two closets and 3/4 bath. Upstairs bedrooms and downstairs family room/den creates separate spaces for some peace and quiet.

Recently updated kitchen with plenty of counter space and modern appliances. Dining room with access to the wood deck connecting to the yard. Spacious family room downstairs with wood burning fireplaces + den with build in shelves. Remodeled bathrooms with contemporary design.



