10504 NE 114th LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful Custom Home on a private setting. Kirkland Forbes Creek/Juanita area. Large Bonus Room. A/C. Top quality throughout. - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing.



https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc



This is a super nice custom home in an ideal setting. Top quality features and materials throughout. In the Kirkland Forbes Creek/Juanita area and sits at the end of a private lane.

* Covered front porch entry.

* Enter the home to vaulted ceiling and custom staircase.

* Hardwood floors throughout the main floor.

* Office Den on Main floor.

* The Living room features vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace finished beautifully with floor to ceiling ledge stone.

* The Kitchen is spacious and open to the Family room.

* The kitchen features Custom cabinets, quartz counters, a commercial Gas stove, built-in GE Monogram refrigerator, Wine Cooler, Center island, Pantry.

* Air Conditioning

* Off the kitchen is built in window bench and space for a Kitchen table.

* There is a Formal Dining room with direct access to the Kitchen.

* Very private back yard with a large covered patio...in case it rains.

* Main floor Laundry room is good size and has a large wash basin. Washer and dryer included.

* Large master bedroom with 2 walk-in Closets.

* Master bath features tile floors, soaking tub, tile and glass shower.

* 3 good sized bedrooms down the hall.

* Step down 2 stairs into the large Bonus Room with plenty of room for multiple uses.

* Back up generator for power outage will automatically turn on when the power goes out.

* Many more custom and quality features.

Sorry, no cats. Dog under 20 lbs. will be considered. Gregory Property Management.



Call Property Manager with Questions: Joe 206-795-9114



(RLNE4968537)