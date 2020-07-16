All apartments in Kirkland
Kirkland, WA
10504 NE 114th LN
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

10504 NE 114th LN

10504 Northeast 114th Lane · (425) 422-3022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10504 Northeast 114th Lane, Kirkland, WA 98033
South Juanita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10504 NE 114th LN · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful Custom Home on a private setting. Kirkland Forbes Creek/Juanita area. Large Bonus Room. A/C. Top quality throughout. - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing.

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc

This is a super nice custom home in an ideal setting. Top quality features and materials throughout. In the Kirkland Forbes Creek/Juanita area and sits at the end of a private lane.
* Covered front porch entry.
* Enter the home to vaulted ceiling and custom staircase.
* Hardwood floors throughout the main floor.
* Office Den on Main floor.
* The Living room features vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace finished beautifully with floor to ceiling ledge stone.
* The Kitchen is spacious and open to the Family room.
* The kitchen features Custom cabinets, quartz counters, a commercial Gas stove, built-in GE Monogram refrigerator, Wine Cooler, Center island, Pantry.
* Air Conditioning
* Off the kitchen is built in window bench and space for a Kitchen table.
* There is a Formal Dining room with direct access to the Kitchen.
* Very private back yard with a large covered patio...in case it rains.
* Main floor Laundry room is good size and has a large wash basin. Washer and dryer included.
* Large master bedroom with 2 walk-in Closets.
* Master bath features tile floors, soaking tub, tile and glass shower.
* 3 good sized bedrooms down the hall.
* Step down 2 stairs into the large Bonus Room with plenty of room for multiple uses.
* Back up generator for power outage will automatically turn on when the power goes out.
* Many more custom and quality features.
Sorry, no cats. Dog under 20 lbs. will be considered. Gregory Property Management.

**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing.

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc

Call Property Manager with Questions: Joe 206-795-9114

(RLNE4968537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10504 NE 114th LN have any available units?
10504 NE 114th LN has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10504 NE 114th LN have?
Some of 10504 NE 114th LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10504 NE 114th LN currently offering any rent specials?
10504 NE 114th LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10504 NE 114th LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 10504 NE 114th LN is pet friendly.
Does 10504 NE 114th LN offer parking?
No, 10504 NE 114th LN does not offer parking.
Does 10504 NE 114th LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10504 NE 114th LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10504 NE 114th LN have a pool?
No, 10504 NE 114th LN does not have a pool.
Does 10504 NE 114th LN have accessible units?
No, 10504 NE 114th LN does not have accessible units.
Does 10504 NE 114th LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 10504 NE 114th LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10504 NE 114th LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10504 NE 114th LN has units with air conditioning.
