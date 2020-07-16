10504 NE 114th LN

Amenities
Beautiful Custom Home on a private setting. Kirkland Forbes Creek/Juanita area. Large Bonus Room. A/C. Top quality throughout. - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing.
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
This is a super nice custom home in an ideal setting. Top quality features and materials throughout. In the Kirkland Forbes Creek/Juanita area and sits at the end of a private lane.
* Covered front porch entry.
* Enter the home to vaulted ceiling and custom staircase.
* Hardwood floors throughout the main floor.
* Office Den on Main floor.
* The Living room features vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace finished beautifully with floor to ceiling ledge stone.
* The Kitchen is spacious and open to the Family room.
* The kitchen features Custom cabinets, quartz counters, a commercial Gas stove, built-in GE Monogram refrigerator, Wine Cooler, Center island, Pantry.
* Air Conditioning
* Off the kitchen is built in window bench and space for a Kitchen table.
* There is a Formal Dining room with direct access to the Kitchen.
* Very private back yard with a large covered patio...in case it rains.
* Main floor Laundry room is good size and has a large wash basin. Washer and dryer included.
* Large master bedroom with 2 walk-in Closets.
* Master bath features tile floors, soaking tub, tile and glass shower.
* 3 good sized bedrooms down the hall.
* Step down 2 stairs into the large Bonus Room with plenty of room for multiple uses.
* Back up generator for power outage will automatically turn on when the power goes out.
* Many more custom and quality features.
Sorry, no cats. Dog under 20 lbs. will be considered. Gregory Property Management.
**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing.
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Call Property Manager with Questions: Joe 206-795-9114
(RLNE4968537)