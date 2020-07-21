10455 NE 112th ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

CHARMING KIRKLAND HOUSE FOR RENT WITH 2 BED, 1 BATH & DEN - **$2695/month rent plus utilities; Available April; Utilities and landscaping not included**

**2 bed, 1 bath, flex space, detached garage, large wood deck, fully fenced yard, 1,670 SF**

**Pets allowed on case by case basis; 1 year lease preferred**

**First month's rent ($2695) and security deposit ($2695) due prior to move in**

Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



This historic and charming home offers an excellent floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, flex space, and basement laundry room. Located in a quiet and cozy Kirkland neighborhood, it is nearby great restaurants, parks, shopping and Lake Washington. The home has a large, lush yard with a spacious deck for entertaining. Pleasant views of the yard are framed by picture windows offering excellent. The kitchen has new stainless steel gas stove, wood cabinets for ample storage as well as all of your kitchen amenities. The laundry room has a washer and dryer and additional storage. The lot is very large and fully fenced creating a pleasant retreat complete with beautiful low maintenance landscaping and a large deck.



The home is located in an easily accessible and quiet neighborhood near all that Kirkland has to offer. Nearby you will find several parks, Lake Washington, bus lines to Bellevue and Seattle and many dining and entertainment options. Freeway access is close by and provides a straightforward commute to Seattle and the Eastside. Top-ranked Lake Washington School District schools are the following:

-Alexander Graham Bell Elementary

-Finn Hill Junior High School

-Juanita High School



Kirkland is located 10 miles outside of Seattle and offers the best of the Northwest:

-Beaches and water activities: Lake Washington, Lake Sammamish, and Puget Sound are all nearby

-An abundance of parks including: Marymoor, Juanita Bay, Waverly Beach, Saint Edwards State Park

-Shop and dine in Downtown Kirkland, Juanita Village, Redmond Town Center, Costco, and (coming soon) The Village at Totem Lake

-Golf at Willows Run, Bellevue Golf, Trilogy at Redmond Ridge, Inglewood Golf Club and, Glendale Golf

-Woodinville Wine Country is minutes away



This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call today!



(RLNE5644257)