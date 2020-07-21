All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

10455 NE 112th ST

10455 Northeast 112th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10455 Northeast 112th Street, Kirkland, WA 98033
South Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
CHARMING KIRKLAND HOUSE FOR RENT WITH 2 BED, 1 BATH & DEN - **$2695/month rent plus utilities; Available April; Utilities and landscaping not included**
**2 bed, 1 bath, flex space, detached garage, large wood deck, fully fenced yard, 1,670 SF**
**Pets allowed on case by case basis; 1 year lease preferred**
**First month's rent ($2695) and security deposit ($2695) due prior to move in**
Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This historic and charming home offers an excellent floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, flex space, and basement laundry room. Located in a quiet and cozy Kirkland neighborhood, it is nearby great restaurants, parks, shopping and Lake Washington. The home has a large, lush yard with a spacious deck for entertaining. Pleasant views of the yard are framed by picture windows offering excellent. The kitchen has new stainless steel gas stove, wood cabinets for ample storage as well as all of your kitchen amenities. The laundry room has a washer and dryer and additional storage. The lot is very large and fully fenced creating a pleasant retreat complete with beautiful low maintenance landscaping and a large deck.

The home is located in an easily accessible and quiet neighborhood near all that Kirkland has to offer. Nearby you will find several parks, Lake Washington, bus lines to Bellevue and Seattle and many dining and entertainment options. Freeway access is close by and provides a straightforward commute to Seattle and the Eastside. Top-ranked Lake Washington School District schools are the following:
-Alexander Graham Bell Elementary
-Finn Hill Junior High School
-Juanita High School

Kirkland is located 10 miles outside of Seattle and offers the best of the Northwest:
-Beaches and water activities: Lake Washington, Lake Sammamish, and Puget Sound are all nearby
-An abundance of parks including: Marymoor, Juanita Bay, Waverly Beach, Saint Edwards State Park
-Shop and dine in Downtown Kirkland, Juanita Village, Redmond Town Center, Costco, and (coming soon) The Village at Totem Lake
-Golf at Willows Run, Bellevue Golf, Trilogy at Redmond Ridge, Inglewood Golf Club and, Glendale Golf
-Woodinville Wine Country is minutes away

This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call today!

(RLNE5644257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10455 NE 112th ST have any available units?
10455 NE 112th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 10455 NE 112th ST have?
Some of 10455 NE 112th ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10455 NE 112th ST currently offering any rent specials?
10455 NE 112th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10455 NE 112th ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 10455 NE 112th ST is pet friendly.
Does 10455 NE 112th ST offer parking?
Yes, 10455 NE 112th ST offers parking.
Does 10455 NE 112th ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10455 NE 112th ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10455 NE 112th ST have a pool?
No, 10455 NE 112th ST does not have a pool.
Does 10455 NE 112th ST have accessible units?
No, 10455 NE 112th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 10455 NE 112th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 10455 NE 112th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10455 NE 112th ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 10455 NE 112th ST does not have units with air conditioning.
