10117 Ne 144th Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace sauna

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly sauna

I'm not an investment owner, I'm a homeowner, and this was my home. I'm living in Snoqualmie Ridge with my husband now, so am looking for the right person(s) to live in my place, and create amazing new memories there. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, playroom upstairs (+small office), skylights open to let the cool air in in the summer, fireplace in the livingroom is wood burning to warm add ambiance in the winter. Master bedroom is ensuite, with two closets for plenty of storage. Double garage and deep understairs closet also add for storage. Property backs up to a large, undeveloped wetlands area for maximum privacy. Located just minutes off of I-405 and 522. Pls call Mary to set an appt to view at 206.715.7708. Showings during the day only, between 11-3, and all day Saturday. Thank you!