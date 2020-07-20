All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated October 11 2019

10117 Ne 144th Ct

10117 NE 144th Ct · No Longer Available
Location

10117 NE 144th Ct, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
I'm not an investment owner, I'm a homeowner, and this was my home. I'm living in Snoqualmie Ridge with my husband now, so am looking for the right person(s) to live in my place, and create amazing new memories there. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, playroom upstairs (+small office), skylights open to let the cool air in in the summer, fireplace in the livingroom is wood burning to warm add ambiance in the winter. Master bedroom is ensuite, with two closets for plenty of storage. Double garage and deep understairs closet also add for storage. Property backs up to a large, undeveloped wetlands area for maximum privacy. Located just minutes off of I-405 and 522. Pls call Mary to set an appt to view at 206.715.7708. Showings during the day only, between 11-3, and all day Saturday. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10117 Ne 144th Ct have any available units?
10117 Ne 144th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 10117 Ne 144th Ct have?
Some of 10117 Ne 144th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10117 Ne 144th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10117 Ne 144th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10117 Ne 144th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10117 Ne 144th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10117 Ne 144th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10117 Ne 144th Ct offers parking.
Does 10117 Ne 144th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10117 Ne 144th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10117 Ne 144th Ct have a pool?
No, 10117 Ne 144th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10117 Ne 144th Ct have accessible units?
No, 10117 Ne 144th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10117 Ne 144th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10117 Ne 144th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 10117 Ne 144th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 10117 Ne 144th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
