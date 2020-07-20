All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 10016 NE 122nd St #D Bldg N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
10016 NE 122nd St #D Bldg N
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

10016 NE 122nd St #D Bldg N

10016 Northeast 122nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
South Juanita
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10016 Northeast 122nd Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Kirkland Townhouse at the "Cedar Mill" - Kirkland Townhouse at the "Cedar Mill" - REMODELED 2 bedrooms + loft room, 1 bathroom, 2-story townhouse, NEWER KITCHEN AND BATH. Wood fireplace, all appliances including full-size washer and dryer, carpet, high ceilings, deck with storage closet, reserved uncovered parking, electric heat, 1,000 sq.ft. Near the park and Juanita Beach. No Pets / No Smoking (non-negotiable). $1,995/mo. ( water/sewer/garbage included) + move-in/registration fee. Available 7/1/19. Please contact Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4144360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10016 NE 122nd St #D Bldg N have any available units?
10016 NE 122nd St #D Bldg N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 10016 NE 122nd St #D Bldg N have?
Some of 10016 NE 122nd St #D Bldg N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10016 NE 122nd St #D Bldg N currently offering any rent specials?
10016 NE 122nd St #D Bldg N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10016 NE 122nd St #D Bldg N pet-friendly?
No, 10016 NE 122nd St #D Bldg N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 10016 NE 122nd St #D Bldg N offer parking?
Yes, 10016 NE 122nd St #D Bldg N offers parking.
Does 10016 NE 122nd St #D Bldg N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10016 NE 122nd St #D Bldg N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10016 NE 122nd St #D Bldg N have a pool?
No, 10016 NE 122nd St #D Bldg N does not have a pool.
Does 10016 NE 122nd St #D Bldg N have accessible units?
No, 10016 NE 122nd St #D Bldg N does not have accessible units.
Does 10016 NE 122nd St #D Bldg N have units with dishwashers?
No, 10016 NE 122nd St #D Bldg N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10016 NE 122nd St #D Bldg N have units with air conditioning?
No, 10016 NE 122nd St #D Bldg N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl
Kirkland, WA 98034
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Uptown Kirkland Urban
550 Uptown Ct
Kirkland, WA 98033
Westwater
221 1st St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane
Kirkland, WA 98034
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir
Kirkland, WA 98033
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKirkland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kirkland Apartments with BalconiesKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus