10016 NE 122nd St #D Bldg N

Kirkland Townhouse at the "Cedar Mill" - Kirkland Townhouse at the "Cedar Mill" - REMODELED 2 bedrooms + loft room, 1 bathroom, 2-story townhouse, NEWER KITCHEN AND BATH. Wood fireplace, all appliances including full-size washer and dryer, carpet, high ceilings, deck with storage closet, reserved uncovered parking, electric heat, 1,000 sq.ft. Near the park and Juanita Beach. No Pets / No Smoking (non-negotiable). $1,995/mo. ( water/sewer/garbage included) + move-in/registration fee. Available 7/1/19. Please contact Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4144360)