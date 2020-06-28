10011 112th Ave Ne

Amenities
Immaculate and all new in quiet location & within minutes of the Cross Kirkland Corridor. CKC is a trail for biking/walking & provides access to Google Campus, Kirkland Urban & Village at Totem Lake. Each within 1.5 miles.
Beautiful views of Lake Washington & Seattle from private deck.
Easy access to 405 & 520 bridge to Seattle. Minutes to Redmond, Downtown Kirkland, Bellevue, Microsoft, Google & Expedia Campuses.
Private entrance with off street parking.
-65 flat screen-Comcast Xfinity internet & cable.
-Bedrooms each have queen beds luxury bedding & plenty of pillows.
-AC & forced air heat.
-Kitchen is fully stocked and is brand new with quartz countertops & Stainless-Steel appliances.
-Great room has down/feather stuffed sectional, dining & desk areas plus weight station(M2 Inspire).
-Full stackable washer/dryer.
-4 parks nearby
-Home is a flat that is below another home. There are 9 ft ceilings & 3 sides of windows.