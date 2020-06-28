All apartments in Kirkland
10011 112th Ave Ne

10011 112th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10011 112th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Listing can be found at address below with additional photos and video:

Immaculate and all new in quiet location & within minutes of the Cross Kirkland Corridor. CKC is a trail for biking/walking & provides access to Google Campus, Kirkland Urban & Village at Totem Lake. Each within 1.5 miles.
Beautiful views of Lake Washington & Seattle from private deck.
Easy access to 405 & 520 bridge to Seattle. Minutes to Redmond, Downtown Kirkland, Bellevue, Microsoft, Google & Expedia Campuses.
Private entrance with off street parking.
-65 flat screen-Comcast Xfinity internet & cable.
-Bedrooms each have queen beds luxury bedding & plenty of pillows.
-AC & forced air heat.
-Kitchen is fully stocked and is brand new with quartz countertops & Stainless-Steel appliances.
-Great room has down/feather stuffed sectional, dining & desk areas plus weight station(M2 Inspire).
-Full stackable washer/dryer.
-4 parks nearby
-Home is a flat that is below another home. There are 9 ft ceilings & 3 sides of windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10011 112th Ave Ne have any available units?
10011 112th Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 10011 112th Ave Ne have?
Some of 10011 112th Ave Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10011 112th Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
10011 112th Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10011 112th Ave Ne pet-friendly?
No, 10011 112th Ave Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 10011 112th Ave Ne offer parking?
Yes, 10011 112th Ave Ne offers parking.
Does 10011 112th Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10011 112th Ave Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10011 112th Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 10011 112th Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 10011 112th Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 10011 112th Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 10011 112th Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 10011 112th Ave Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10011 112th Ave Ne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10011 112th Ave Ne has units with air conditioning.
