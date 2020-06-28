10011 112th Ave Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Immaculate and all new in quiet location & within minutes of the Cross Kirkland Corridor. CKC is a trail for biking/walking & provides access to Google Campus, Kirkland Urban & Village at Totem Lake. Each within 1.5 miles.

Beautiful views of Lake Washington & Seattle from private deck.

Easy access to 405 & 520 bridge to Seattle. Minutes to Redmond, Downtown Kirkland, Bellevue, Microsoft, Google & Expedia Campuses.

Private entrance with off street parking.

-65 flat screen-Comcast Xfinity internet & cable.

-Bedrooms each have queen beds luxury bedding & plenty of pillows.

-AC & forced air heat.

-Kitchen is fully stocked and is brand new with quartz countertops & Stainless-Steel appliances.

-Great room has down/feather stuffed sectional, dining & desk areas plus weight station(M2 Inspire).

-Full stackable washer/dryer.

-4 parks nearby

-Home is a flat that is below another home. There are 9 ft ceilings & 3 sides of windows.