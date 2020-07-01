10003 NE 123rd St #A-A

Amenities
Juanita Village ground floor 2 bedrooms condo - Juanita Village ground floor condo.
Updated kitchen with new cabinets, dishwasher and range.
Wood burning fireplace. Slider to private patio with personal storage locker. Great master bedroom floor plan with walk-in closet, private vanity area and full continental bath. Surrounded by trees.
Easy access to Kirkland or 405
Lease terms:
6 moths lease
Pet friendly
all utilities included except electricity
security deposit - fully refundable
(RLNE5410289)