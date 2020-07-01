10003 NE 123rd St #A-A

Amenities

Juanita Village ground floor 2 bedrooms condo - Juanita Village ground floor condo.

Updated kitchen with new cabinets, dishwasher and range.

Wood burning fireplace. Slider to private patio with personal storage locker. Great master bedroom floor plan with walk-in closet, private vanity area and full continental bath. Surrounded by trees.

Easy access to Kirkland or 405



Lease terms:

6 moths lease

Pet friendly

all utilities included except electricity

security deposit - fully refundable



