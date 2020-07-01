All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

10003 NE 123rd St #A-A

10003 Northeast 123rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

10003 Northeast 123rd Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Juanita Village ground floor 2 bedrooms condo - Juanita Village ground floor condo.
Updated kitchen with new cabinets, dishwasher and range.
Wood burning fireplace. Slider to private patio with personal storage locker. Great master bedroom floor plan with walk-in closet, private vanity area and full continental bath. Surrounded by trees.
Easy access to Kirkland or 405

Lease terms:
6 moths lease
Pet friendly
all utilities included except electricity
security deposit - fully refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10003 NE 123rd St #A-A have any available units?
10003 NE 123rd St #A-A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 10003 NE 123rd St #A-A have?
Some of 10003 NE 123rd St #A-A's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10003 NE 123rd St #A-A currently offering any rent specials?
10003 NE 123rd St #A-A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10003 NE 123rd St #A-A pet-friendly?
Yes, 10003 NE 123rd St #A-A is pet friendly.
Does 10003 NE 123rd St #A-A offer parking?
No, 10003 NE 123rd St #A-A does not offer parking.
Does 10003 NE 123rd St #A-A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10003 NE 123rd St #A-A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10003 NE 123rd St #A-A have a pool?
No, 10003 NE 123rd St #A-A does not have a pool.
Does 10003 NE 123rd St #A-A have accessible units?
No, 10003 NE 123rd St #A-A does not have accessible units.
Does 10003 NE 123rd St #A-A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10003 NE 123rd St #A-A has units with dishwashers.
Does 10003 NE 123rd St #A-A have units with air conditioning?
No, 10003 NE 123rd St #A-A does not have units with air conditioning.

