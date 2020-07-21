8903 Northeast 176th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed garage stainless steel fireplace carpet

Cozy 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 cars garage, 1940 sqft home in Bothell. New carpet, freshly painted. Bright formal living & dining rooms with fireplace. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space. Cozy family and nook area adjacent to kitchen. Spacious bedrooms with bonus area in upstairs. Large fenced yard and back deck, perfect for entertaining guests and family. Nice and quiet neighborhood, convenient location, easy access to Bothell Way, I-405. Westhill Elementary School, Canyon Park Jr High School, and Bothell High School. First/last/deposit ($2300) & $200 non-refundable admin fee. Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. Will consider small sized dogs (no cats) on a case by case basis. Available Early June. **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity