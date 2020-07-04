All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 25536 137th Pl Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
25536 137th Pl Se
Last updated February 4 2020 at 8:09 AM

25536 137th Pl Se

25536 137th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

25536 137th Place Southeast, Kent, WA 98042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Lovely light filled 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home freshly painted with new carpets throughout! Enjoy entertaining on large deck with included Hot Tub! Fully fenced backyard. Kitchen opens to dining area and living room w/Fireplace. Master Bedroom has plenty of closet space & full bath. Air conditioning is a great addition to this home. Beautifully landscaped w/sprinkler system. Large Garage w/work space. Home is on a quiet cul de sac. Close to schools, transit & rail stations, restaurants & parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25536 137th Pl Se have any available units?
25536 137th Pl Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 25536 137th Pl Se have?
Some of 25536 137th Pl Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25536 137th Pl Se currently offering any rent specials?
25536 137th Pl Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25536 137th Pl Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 25536 137th Pl Se is pet friendly.
Does 25536 137th Pl Se offer parking?
Yes, 25536 137th Pl Se offers parking.
Does 25536 137th Pl Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25536 137th Pl Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25536 137th Pl Se have a pool?
No, 25536 137th Pl Se does not have a pool.
Does 25536 137th Pl Se have accessible units?
No, 25536 137th Pl Se does not have accessible units.
Does 25536 137th Pl Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25536 137th Pl Se has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Dwell at Kent Station
443 Ramsay Way
Kent, WA 98032
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
Meridian Garden
13101 SE 240th St
Kent, WA 98031
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street
Kent, WA 98030
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College