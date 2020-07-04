25536 137th Pl Se

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Lovely light filled 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home freshly painted with new carpets throughout! Enjoy entertaining on large deck with included Hot Tub! Fully fenced backyard. Kitchen opens to dining area and living room w/Fireplace. Master Bedroom has plenty of closet space & full bath. Air conditioning is a great addition to this home. Beautifully landscaped w/sprinkler system. Large Garage w/work space. Home is on a quiet cul de sac. Close to schools, transit & rail stations, restaurants & parks.