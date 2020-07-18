All apartments in Kent
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

21132 119th Ave SE

21132 119th Avenue Southeast · (206) 683-5390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21132 119th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2650 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,650

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Kent East Hill 2 Story 4 BR 2.25 BA - Property Id: 314277

Close in Great Location!
*Photos are not representative of current upgrades being made.
*Property not approved for Section 8*
|4 BR, 2.25 BA + Bonus Room
|Approx 1,960 SF in a Quiet, Well established family neighborhood
|Steps to Emerald Park Elementary School
|Meeker Middle & Kentridge High (verify)
|4 BR up
|2 BA up
|1 BA down
|Laundry Room on Main
|Formal Dining & Living
|Bonus Room w large Closet on Main
|Fenced Back Yard & Deck
|2-car garage
|Gas Furnace, Wood Burning Fireplace
|Easy access to Safeway, Winco, 24 Hour Fitness and Highway 167
|Available August 1
|Credit, Background, Rent History, Income check required per adult
|Renter's Insurance Required
|Tenant pays all utilities & maintains yard
|Small dogs allowed with a $250 non refundable pet deposit each.

**Currently being upgraded with new laminate wood floor, carpet, windows, paint, deck stain. If interested contact owner to meet at property to apply. DO NOT submit application here. I use a different agency.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/21132-119th-ave-se-kent-wa/314277
Property Id 314277

(RLNE5940004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21132 119th Ave SE have any available units?
21132 119th Ave SE has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 21132 119th Ave SE have?
Some of 21132 119th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21132 119th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
21132 119th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21132 119th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 21132 119th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 21132 119th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 21132 119th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 21132 119th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21132 119th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21132 119th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 21132 119th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 21132 119th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 21132 119th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 21132 119th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21132 119th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
