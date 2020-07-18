Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Kent East Hill 2 Story 4 BR 2.25 BA - Property Id: 314277
Close in Great Location!
*Photos are not representative of current upgrades being made.
*Property not approved for Section 8*
|4 BR, 2.25 BA + Bonus Room
|Approx 1,960 SF in a Quiet, Well established family neighborhood
|Steps to Emerald Park Elementary School
|Meeker Middle & Kentridge High (verify)
|4 BR up
|2 BA up
|1 BA down
|Laundry Room on Main
|Formal Dining & Living
|Bonus Room w large Closet on Main
|Fenced Back Yard & Deck
|2-car garage
|Gas Furnace, Wood Burning Fireplace
|Easy access to Safeway, Winco, 24 Hour Fitness and Highway 167
|Available August 1
|Credit, Background, Rent History, Income check required per adult
|Renter's Insurance Required
|Tenant pays all utilities & maintains yard
|Small dogs allowed with a $250 non refundable pet deposit each.
**Currently being upgraded with new laminate wood floor, carpet, windows, paint, deck stain. If interested contact owner to meet at property to apply. DO NOT submit application here. I use a different agency.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/21132-119th-ave-se-kent-wa/314277
