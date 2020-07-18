Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 24hr gym on-site laundry parking garage

Available 08/01/20 Kent East Hill 2 Story 4 BR 2.25 BA - Property Id: 314277



Close in Great Location!

*Photos are not representative of current upgrades being made.

*Property not approved for Section 8*

|4 BR, 2.25 BA + Bonus Room

|Approx 1,960 SF in a Quiet, Well established family neighborhood

|Steps to Emerald Park Elementary School

|Meeker Middle & Kentridge High (verify)

|4 BR up

|2 BA up

|1 BA down

|Laundry Room on Main

|Formal Dining & Living

|Bonus Room w large Closet on Main

|Fenced Back Yard & Deck

|2-car garage

|Gas Furnace, Wood Burning Fireplace

|Easy access to Safeway, Winco, 24 Hour Fitness and Highway 167

|Available August 1

|Credit, Background, Rent History, Income check required per adult

|Renter's Insurance Required

|Tenant pays all utilities & maintains yard

|Small dogs allowed with a $250 non refundable pet deposit each.



**Currently being upgraded with new laminate wood floor, carpet, windows, paint, deck stain. If interested contact owner to meet at property to apply. DO NOT submit application here. I use a different agency.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/21132-119th-ave-se-kent-wa/314277

