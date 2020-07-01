All apartments in Kent
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

11314 SE 219th Pl

11314 Southeast 219th Place · No Longer Available
Location

11314 Southeast 219th Place, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Lovely 4 bd single family home Kent East Hill - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/270126704d

Open design 4 bd 3 bath, 2190 sq ft. Home is partially furnished and can be rented with the furnishings.
Large living & dining rooms. Kitchen w/ pantry & 5 burner range; Expansive family rm w/ cozy fireplace, opens to entertainment sized deck & level, fenced backyard w/ RV parking! Large master w/ dual sink vanity & walk-in closet. Spacious, well maintained home on quiet street w/ award winning Emerald Park Elem/Kentwood High School!

Carpet cleaning will be done after the home is rented!

Home is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5659398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11314 SE 219th Pl have any available units?
11314 SE 219th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 11314 SE 219th Pl have?
Some of 11314 SE 219th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11314 SE 219th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11314 SE 219th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11314 SE 219th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 11314 SE 219th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 11314 SE 219th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 11314 SE 219th Pl offers parking.
Does 11314 SE 219th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11314 SE 219th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11314 SE 219th Pl have a pool?
No, 11314 SE 219th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 11314 SE 219th Pl have accessible units?
No, 11314 SE 219th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11314 SE 219th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 11314 SE 219th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

