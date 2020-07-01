11314 SE 219th Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Lovely 4 bd single family home Kent East Hill - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/270126704d



Open design 4 bd 3 bath, 2190 sq ft. Home is partially furnished and can be rented with the furnishings.

Large living & dining rooms. Kitchen w/ pantry & 5 burner range; Expansive family rm w/ cozy fireplace, opens to entertainment sized deck & level, fenced backyard w/ RV parking! Large master w/ dual sink vanity & walk-in closet. Spacious, well maintained home on quiet street w/ award winning Emerald Park Elem/Kentwood High School!



Carpet cleaning will be done after the home is rented!



Home is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



