Crystal Creek Apartments

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months (No extra fees for shorter lease)Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38 Per adult applicant
Deposit: $180
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: Please contact for info
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Breed