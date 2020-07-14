All apartments in Hazel Dell
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:04 AM

Crystal Creek Apartments

2600 NE Minnehaha St · (360) 587-4725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2600 NE Minnehaha St, Hazel Dell, WA 98665

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 36 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crystal Creek Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
The right apartment in the right place. Vancouver`s premier location.Crystal Creek is nestled amongst towering firs and offers excellent freeway access. Just minutes away from the city excitement of downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months (No extra fees for shorter lease)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38 Per adult applicant
Deposit: $180
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: Please contact for info
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Breed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crystal Creek Apartments have any available units?
Crystal Creek Apartments has a unit available for $1,510 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Crystal Creek Apartments have?
Some of Crystal Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crystal Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Crystal Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crystal Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Crystal Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Crystal Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Crystal Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Crystal Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crystal Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crystal Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Crystal Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does Crystal Creek Apartments have accessible units?
No, Crystal Creek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Crystal Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crystal Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Crystal Creek Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Crystal Creek Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
