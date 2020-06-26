All apartments in Everett
9915 1st Pl W

9915 1st Place West · No Longer Available
Location

9915 1st Place West, Everett, WA 98204
Cascade View

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
car wash area
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Terrific, Spacious 4 Bed plus Office in Everett Available NOW!!! - Don't miss this home just minutes from all the amenities in the Everett Mall area. 4 nice sized bedrooms & office in this spacious floorplan with high ceilings, an abundance amount of natural sunlight, tree views & hot water on demand.

Freshly painted! 2 car attached garage steps into the entry where the first floor surprises with a large bedroom & tree views. Middle floor features open kitchen, dining & living room as well as a half bath & office. Top floor has 2 more bedrooms, laundry, full bathroom & master suite with 5 piece bath & large walk in closet.

Private car washing station for residents. Located just minutes from Boeing, restaurants, I-5 & Everett Mall.

Preferred 12 month lease. Tenant pays gas & electric. Owner pays water, sewer & garbage.
Pets accepted with additional $250 refundable deposit per pet.

Move-In Fees:
-First month: $2450.00
-Deposit: $2450.00

Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more info.

(RLNE4917363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9915 1st Pl W have any available units?
9915 1st Pl W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 9915 1st Pl W have?
Some of 9915 1st Pl W's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9915 1st Pl W currently offering any rent specials?
9915 1st Pl W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9915 1st Pl W pet-friendly?
Yes, 9915 1st Pl W is pet friendly.
Does 9915 1st Pl W offer parking?
Yes, 9915 1st Pl W offers parking.
Does 9915 1st Pl W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9915 1st Pl W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9915 1st Pl W have a pool?
No, 9915 1st Pl W does not have a pool.
Does 9915 1st Pl W have accessible units?
No, 9915 1st Pl W does not have accessible units.
Does 9915 1st Pl W have units with dishwashers?
No, 9915 1st Pl W does not have units with dishwashers.
