9915 1st Pl W

Amenities
Terrific, Spacious 4 Bed plus Office in Everett Available NOW!!! - Don't miss this home just minutes from all the amenities in the Everett Mall area. 4 nice sized bedrooms & office in this spacious floorplan with high ceilings, an abundance amount of natural sunlight, tree views & hot water on demand.
Freshly painted! 2 car attached garage steps into the entry where the first floor surprises with a large bedroom & tree views. Middle floor features open kitchen, dining & living room as well as a half bath & office. Top floor has 2 more bedrooms, laundry, full bathroom & master suite with 5 piece bath & large walk in closet.
Private car washing station for residents. Located just minutes from Boeing, restaurants, I-5 & Everett Mall.
Preferred 12 month lease. Tenant pays gas & electric. Owner pays water, sewer & garbage.
Pets accepted with additional $250 refundable deposit per pet.
Move-In Fees:
-First month: $2450.00
-Deposit: $2450.00
Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more info.
(RLNE4917363)