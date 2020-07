Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed pool table

Unparalleled Location in Everett



We have a refreshing pool for warm summer days and a fitness center to sweat it out after a long day at work. Our property comes with decks and patios, controlled access entry, ample parking and much more.



For the avid golfer the Walter E Hall Golf Course is just a walk away. Families seeking a fun filled afternoon can enjoy the playground or ball fields or head over to Mukilteo Landing for waterfront activities. Bring your skateboard and spend some time at the skate park, or enjoy a run or a bike ride on the Interubran Trail.



Nova North is perfectly located minutes from the beaches and fine dining of Mukilteo and a few minutes from Boeing making for an easy commute. Nova North Apartments is great for all living and conveniently located – find your way home!