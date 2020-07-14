Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym playground pool package receiving parking on-site laundry coffee bar e-payments hot tub online portal shuffle board

Welcome to Park 120 Apartments in Everett, WA! Our apartments offer one and two-bedroom townhome style apartment homes. Each unit includes newly renovated interiors with newer appliances, washer/dryer hookups, upgraded lighting, custom two-tone paint and more. Enjoy amazing community amenities as well such as our clubhouse, swimming pool, playground, and a fitness center. We are also a pet-friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.



Our Everett, WA apartments are conveniently located close to I-5 and Hwy 99 with an easy commute to Naval Base. The community is only 20 minutes from Bellevue and Downtown Seattle. We are also minutes from Boeing, Fluke and Everett Mall.



Find the perfect apartment that suits your every need. Call and schedule a tour to discover your new home at Park 120 Apartments in Everett, WA.