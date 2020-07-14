All apartments in Everett
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Park 120

120 W Casino Rd · (425) 341-0056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA 98204
Westmont

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-C · Avail. now

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 42-C · Avail. now

$1,168

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 29-D · Avail. now

$1,174

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 30-B · Avail. Jul 30

$1,274

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park 120.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
package receiving
parking
on-site laundry
coffee bar
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
shuffle board
Welcome to Park 120 Apartments in Everett, WA! Our apartments offer one and two-bedroom townhome style apartment homes. Each unit includes newly renovated interiors with newer appliances, washer/dryer hookups, upgraded lighting, custom two-tone paint and more. Enjoy amazing community amenities as well such as our clubhouse, swimming pool, playground, and a fitness center. We are also a pet-friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.

Our Everett, WA apartments are conveniently located close to I-5 and Hwy 99 with an easy commute to Naval Base. The community is only 20 minutes from Bellevue and Downtown Seattle. We are also minutes from Boeing, Fluke and Everett Mall.

Find the perfect apartment that suits your every need. Call and schedule a tour to discover your new home at Park 120 Apartments in Everett, WA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (first pet), $200 (second pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please contact Park 120’s leasing office for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park 120 have any available units?
Park 120 has 8 units available starting at $1,168 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does Park 120 have?
Some of Park 120's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park 120 currently offering any rent specials?
Park 120 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park 120 pet-friendly?
Yes, Park 120 is pet friendly.
Does Park 120 offer parking?
Yes, Park 120 offers parking.
Does Park 120 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park 120 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park 120 have a pool?
Yes, Park 120 has a pool.
Does Park 120 have accessible units?
No, Park 120 does not have accessible units.
Does Park 120 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park 120 has units with dishwashers.
