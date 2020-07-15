/
11 Apartments for rent in Burlington, WA📍
3 Units Available
Cascade Meadows
310 Cascade Pl, Burlington, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Inspired Apartment Living in Burlington, Washington\nComfortable apartment living in beautiful Burlington, Washington starts right here at Cascade Meadows Apartments.
1 Unit Available
12179 Pulver Road
12179 Pulver Road, Skagit County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1074 sqft
12179 Pulver Road - 3-bed 1-bath home on Pulver Road, great access to Highway 20 & Interstate 5.
1 Unit Available
12399 Rainier Drive
12399 Rainier Drive, Skagit County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1718 sqft
12399 Rainier Drive - Beautifully appointed rambler located on the 9th fairway at Skagit Golf & Country Club. Features included: Open kitchen/family room w/gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, living/dining area.
1 Unit Available
5226 Razor Peak Drive
5226 Razor Peak Drive, Mount Vernon, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1872 sqft
5226 Razor Peak Drive Available 08/07/20 5226 Razor Peak Drive - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5899648)
1 Unit Available
609 North 16th Street
609 North 16th Street, Mount Vernon, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1789 sqft
609 North 16th Street - Remodeled charmer near schools. Features include: updated kitchen w/ great room. Master bedroom has full bath with quartz countertops, walk-in closet, jetted tub & bay window seating.
1 Unit Available
1011 North 14th Street
1011 North 14th Street, Mount Vernon, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1104 sqft
1011 North 14th Street Available 07/17/20 1011 North 14th Street - Completely remodeled home in quiet neighborhood. Three-bedroom home with wood floors, built-ins, and large fenced backyard. Utility room includes washer/dryer and storage area.
1 Unit Available
205 S 11th Street
205 South 11th Street, Mount Vernon, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
970 sqft
205 S 11th Street Available 07/17/20 Single Family Home with 2 Car Garage - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5335209)
1 Unit Available
1121 S 6th Street
1121 South 6th Street, Mount Vernon, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Single Family Home - (RLNE5694490)
1 Unit Available
3826 Autumn Way
3826 Autumn Way, Mount Vernon, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1647 sqft
3826 Autumn Way - Features include; Kitchen w/ natural gas stove, granite counter tops, island and pantry. Dining room open to covered patio. Family room w/ gas fireplace.
1 Unit Available
1219 E Fir Street
1219 East Fir Street, Mount Vernon, WA
1 Bedroom
$945
576 sqft
1219 E Fir Street Available 07/15/19 1219 E Fir Street - Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements. Pet Deposit: Determined by the number & type of pet(s).
1 Unit Available
521 Fidalgo Street
521 Fidalgo Street, Sedro-Woolley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1546 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5874419)
Some of the colleges located in the Burlington area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, Western Washington University, Cascadia College, and City University of Seattle. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
