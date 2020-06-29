All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 919 109th St SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
919 109th St SE
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

919 109th St SE

919 109th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Everett Mall South
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

919 109th Street Southeast, Everett, WA 98208
Everett Mall South

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Everett Rambler With Detached Garage Close to Boeing! - Well kept rambler located in Everett. Updated kitchen and bath. Home features spacious living room, gas fireplace, patio, fenced yard, and access to 2 car garage/workshop and 4 spacious bedrooms with a half bath off master. Large fenced yard with patio perfect for entertaining. Side yard with space for RV parking. Close to Everett Mall, Boeing, Everett Airport. First months rent and deposit moves you in. One dog or cat will be considered.
Call 425-257-2046 to schedule a showing today!

(RLNE5150513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 109th St SE have any available units?
919 109th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 109th St SE have?
Some of 919 109th St SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 109th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
919 109th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 109th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 109th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 919 109th St SE offer parking?
Yes, 919 109th St SE offers parking.
Does 919 109th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 109th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 109th St SE have a pool?
No, 919 109th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 919 109th St SE have accessible units?
No, 919 109th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 919 109th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 109th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way
Everett, WA 98204
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way
Everett, WA 98208
Sage
1730 112th St SW
Everett, WA 98204
Colby Creek
923 112th St SW
Everett, WA 98204
Evergreen on 47
1111 47th St SE
Everett, WA 98203
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Nova North
1020 W Casino Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Tessera Apartments
1304 Bruskrud Rd.
Everett, WA 98595

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconyEverett Dog Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College