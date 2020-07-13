Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool racquetball court garage hot tub clubhouse package receiving

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartments in Everett, WA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Cascade View, Everett, with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way, Huntington Park is just minutes away from Everett Mall, as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby Mukilteo has to offer. Huntington Park Apartments in Everett provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two, or three-bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a heated outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, and racquetball court. Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry ...