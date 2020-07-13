All apartments in Everett
Huntington Park

Open Now until 6pm
9009 W Mall Dr · (206) 488-0016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA 98208
Cascade View

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0405 · Avail. now

$1,402

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1312 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,469

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 0713 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,474

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1508 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,556

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 1903 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,616

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 1306 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,616

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Huntington Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
clubhouse
package receiving
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartments in Everett, WA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Cascade View, Everett, with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way, Huntington Park is just minutes away from Everett Mall, as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby Mukilteo has to offer. Huntington Park Apartments in Everett provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two, or three-bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a heated outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, and racquetball court. Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom), $450 (2 bedroom), $500 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control $2/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs
Dogs
rent: $50 per pet/month
Cats
rent: $40 per pet/month
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Please contact leasing office regarding our parking policy. Open, Attached garage and detached garages $99/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Huntington Park have any available units?
Huntington Park has 16 units available starting at $1,402 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does Huntington Park have?
Some of Huntington Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Huntington Park currently offering any rent specials?
Huntington Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Huntington Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Huntington Park is pet friendly.
Does Huntington Park offer parking?
Yes, Huntington Park offers parking.
Does Huntington Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Huntington Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Huntington Park have a pool?
Yes, Huntington Park has a pool.
Does Huntington Park have accessible units?
No, Huntington Park does not have accessible units.
Does Huntington Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Huntington Park has units with dishwashers.
