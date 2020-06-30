All apartments in Everett
6008 Kenwood Dr
6008 Kenwood Dr

6008 Kenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6008 Kenwood Drive, Everett, WA 98203
View Ridge Madison

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
$250 Visa Gift Card when you move in by 3/1/2020! This great 2 Bedroom unit features Refinished Counter Tops in the Kitchen and Bathrooms. The Two Bedrooms are located downstairs, one with a Sliding Glass door leading out to the Fenced Yard, great for Hot Summer Evenings! Also Downstairs is the Full Bathroom and the closet with the stacked Washer & Dryer. Upstairs includes a Half Bath for guests, an inviting wood detailed fireplace in the Living room and the dining room has access to the back deck for entertaining. This convenient property has One Covered Parking spot, super easy access to Boeing, Electric Mirror, Funko Distribution, Campbell's and Many More Companies near by, easy access to multiple Parks, like Pigeon Creek and Forest Park, and is just a short drive from I-5. Cats and Dogs Accepted!

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $4,200 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted

Pet Policy: 2 Cats/Dogs Allowed, 40lbs or less (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,400 | Security Deposit $1,400 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease

Amenities: Microwave, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Enclosed Kitchen, Kitchen dining area, Deck, Fenced In Back Yard, Dishwasher, Patio/Deck, Vaulted Ceilings, Refrigerator with ice maker, Split level, Carport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

