3726 Wetmore Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Two Large Open Concept Living Spaces! Kitchen has tons of Cabinet space, a Flat Top Cook Top and a Breakfast Bar. Master Bedroom has an On-Suite Half Bath and a great view from the Private Deck! In-Unit Washer/Dryer Combo in the Huge Main Full Bathroom and unit has Plenty of Windows for an abundance of Natural Light. The Location is Great for an Easy Commute via Broadway, I-5, or Evergreen Way. This property has many cable hookups and is wired for high speed internet. Self Access Showings are now available for your convenience, Schedule a Showing Today! ** Lockbox is on Door on Back of Building by Parking Area **



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $4,785 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: Dogs Allowed, 35lbs or less (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

** Lockbox is on Door on Back of Building by Parking Area **



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,595 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,595 | $250 Document fee applies



Amenities: none