All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 3726 Wetmore Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
3726 Wetmore Ave
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

3726 Wetmore Ave

3726 Wetmore Avenue · (509) 774-3200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Port Gardner
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3726 Wetmore Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Port Gardner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1214 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Two Large Open Concept Living Spaces! Kitchen has tons of Cabinet space, a Flat Top Cook Top and a Breakfast Bar. Master Bedroom has an On-Suite Half Bath and a great view from the Private Deck! In-Unit Washer/Dryer Combo in the Huge Main Full Bathroom and unit has Plenty of Windows for an abundance of Natural Light. The Location is Great for an Easy Commute via Broadway, I-5, or Evergreen Way. This property has many cable hookups and is wired for high speed internet. Self Access Showings are now available for your convenience, Schedule a Showing Today! ** Lockbox is on Door on Back of Building by Parking Area **

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $4,785 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: Dogs Allowed, 35lbs or less (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent
** Lockbox is on Door on Back of Building by Parking Area **

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,595 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,595 | $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: none

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3726 Wetmore Ave have any available units?
3726 Wetmore Ave has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 3726 Wetmore Ave have?
Some of 3726 Wetmore Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3726 Wetmore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3726 Wetmore Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3726 Wetmore Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3726 Wetmore Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3726 Wetmore Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3726 Wetmore Ave does offer parking.
Does 3726 Wetmore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3726 Wetmore Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3726 Wetmore Ave have a pool?
No, 3726 Wetmore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3726 Wetmore Ave have accessible units?
No, 3726 Wetmore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3726 Wetmore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3726 Wetmore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3726 Wetmore Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Sutter's Square
12221 Airport Rd
Everett, WA 98204
The Stinson
133 124th St SE
Everett, WA 98208
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Wildreed
10101 7th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W
Everett, WA 98204
Hampton Court
11207 9th Pl W
Everett, WA 98204
Casablanca
10710 Evergreen Way
Everett, WA 98204

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconyEverett Dog Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity