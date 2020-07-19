2210 Grand Avenue

Amenities
Top floor 2 bed 1 bath apartment Approx 900 Sq Ft Unit has deck providing panoramic view of Port Gardner Bay. New Raised panel doors and mill-work all freshly painted. 1 parking space in shared garage with remote to access. Water Sewer Garbage included in rent. Minutes to Naval Base. Washer dryer on site. New carpet, New appliances. New Stainless fridge. Has storage unit 5 x 7 as well. very peaceful complex Historic part of town. Water sewer included in rent . New base board heating elements installed. No Pets Questions contact Walter 206 817-2208 for rental criteria or any question walter@northfieldproperties.info
