2210 Grand Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2210 Grand Avenue

2210 East Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2210 East Grand Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Top floor 2 bed 1 bath apartment Approx 900 Sq Ft Unit has deck providing panoramic view of Port Gardner Bay. New Raised panel doors and mill-work all freshly painted. 1 parking space in shared garage with remote to access. Water Sewer Garbage included in rent. Minutes to Naval Base. Washer dryer on site. New carpet, New appliances. New Stainless fridge. Has storage unit 5 x 7 as well. very peaceful complex Historic part of town. Water sewer included in rent . New base board heating elements installed. No Pets Questions contact Walter 206 817-2208 for rental criteria or any question walter@northfieldproperties.info
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Grand Avenue have any available units?
2210 Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 Grand Avenue have?
Some of 2210 Grand Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Grand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 2210 Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 2210 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2210 Grand Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 2210 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2210 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
