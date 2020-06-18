Amenities

Use the following link to view showing times and book a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/d938c9a045/1819-walnut-st-everett-wa-98201 Virtual showings available view Facetime, Zoom, or WhatsApp. This roomy, newly updated 4BR/2BA home features gleaming wood floors and steel faced appliances. Conveniently located, I-5 is just moments away, while Downtown Everett is and Boeing-Everett are reachable in under 15 minutes. Served by the Everett School District, assigned schools are Garfield (PK-5), North (Middle) Everett (High.) $2300 refundable security deposit. Pets considered on a CBC basis with deposit and pet rent. Minimum 600 credit score required for consideration. Verifiable, monthly current household net income exceeding 3x monthly income required for consideration. Prior service of notice, late payment of rent, or complaints from neighbors may result in denial of application. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, or monthly debt obligation bringing net income below 3x rent may result denial of application. All applicants screened for criminal background. Prior convictions will be considered in combination with other objective credentials. Recent violent or sexual crimes will likely result denial.