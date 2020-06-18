All apartments in Everett
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:47 PM

1819 Walnut St

1819 Walnut Street · (253) 649-2416
Location

1819 Walnut Street, Everett, WA 98201
Delta

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1454 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Use the following link to view showing times and book a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/d938c9a045/1819-walnut-st-everett-wa-98201 Virtual showings available view Facetime, Zoom, or WhatsApp. This roomy, newly updated 4BR/2BA home features gleaming wood floors and steel faced appliances. Conveniently located, I-5 is just moments away, while Downtown Everett is and Boeing-Everett are reachable in under 15 minutes. Served by the Everett School District, assigned schools are Garfield (PK-5), North (Middle) Everett (High.) $2300 refundable security deposit. Pets considered on a CBC basis with deposit and pet rent. Minimum 600 credit score required for consideration. Verifiable, monthly current household net income exceeding 3x monthly income required for consideration. Prior service of notice, late payment of rent, or complaints from neighbors may result in denial of application. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, or monthly debt obligation bringing net income below 3x rent may result denial of application. All applicants screened for criminal background. Prior convictions will be considered in combination with other objective credentials. Recent violent or sexual crimes will likely result denial.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 Walnut St have any available units?
1819 Walnut St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 Walnut St have?
Some of 1819 Walnut St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 Walnut St currently offering any rent specials?
1819 Walnut St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 Walnut St pet-friendly?
No, 1819 Walnut St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 1819 Walnut St offer parking?
No, 1819 Walnut St does not offer parking.
Does 1819 Walnut St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 Walnut St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 Walnut St have a pool?
Yes, 1819 Walnut St has a pool.
Does 1819 Walnut St have accessible units?
No, 1819 Walnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 Walnut St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 Walnut St does not have units with dishwashers.
