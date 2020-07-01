11209 Des Moines Memorial Drive South, Burien, WA 98168 Riverton-Boulevard Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
• Secured building • Close to major bus lines • Large deck off living/dining room • Spacious living room • Walk-through closet in Master Bedroom • Top floor unit • 1 free parking spot • W/S/G included • NO SMOKING • NO PETS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Country Squire have any available units?
Country Squire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does Country Squire have?
Some of Country Squire's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Country Squire currently offering any rent specials?
Country Squire is not currently offering any rent specials.