accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:14 AM
153 Accessible Apartments for rent in Burien, WA
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1108 sqft
Close to everything - our beautiful oversized, newly built apartments and townhomes in Burien, Washington, feature large studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans within walking distance of downtown Burien. Gorgeous views of Mt.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
947 sqft
An exceptional, modern community with spacious homes and several floor plan options. Homes include an oversized deck or balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Near Highway 509 and 518. Close to public transit.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Alcove at Seahurst
1101 SW 139th St, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
757 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
858 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 5, 99, 405, 509 and 599. Luxury community includes pool, playground and gym. Units feature air conditioning, microwave, laundry and patio/balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Burien
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
Woodmont
10 Units Available
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
954 sqft
West of I-5 blocks from Poverty Bay. Close to Saltwater State Park. Seasonal pool and hot tub, tanning studio and gym. High speed internet access on site.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
Tukwila Urban Center
80 Units Available
Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,385
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,816
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,789
905 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Grand Blanc. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool with deck. Soundproofing for each unit. High-ceilings, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting in each home.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Delridge
16 Units Available
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1075 sqft
Great location near Harbor Island shops and dining. Units feature full-sized GE washer and dryer, skyline views and private decks. Community has a rooftop deck, fitness center and movie theater.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Thorndyke
9 Units Available
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,199
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Genesee
13 Units Available
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,707
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1027 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location, with a rooftop deck with Puget Sound views, pet washing station, 24-hour fitness studio.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Columbia City
14 Units Available
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the endless amenities at Sonata! The unique Sky Lounge features fire-pits, BBQs, TVs, and lounge seating. The impressive indoor movie theater is the perfect place for movie and game nights.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Viewpoint Apartment Homes
21428 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,240
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
892 sqft
Welcome to Viewpoint Apartment Homes in SeaTac, Washington. Viewpoint lives up to its name with priceless views of the Puget Sound through large windows and a rooftop deck. Our floor plans include studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Foster Greens
13865 Interurban Ave S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
918 sqft
Pet-friendly units have fireplace and in unit laundry. Resident have access to gym, pool, sauna, and basketball court. Close proximity to Seattle-Tacoma Airport and Southcenter Mall and just a short distance to major highways.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brighton
8 Units Available
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,234
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community features gym, maintenance and BBQ girls. Located in the Othello neighborhood of Seattle, close to Othello Park and the King County International Airport.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Delridge
14 Units Available
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,449
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1100 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in West Seattle with easy commuting to downtown and nearby schools. 24-hour gym, common BBQ and grill areas and sauna and pool. E-payments accepted for easy rent payment.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Genesee
7 Units Available
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,455
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury one- and two-bed apartments just one block from West Seattle Junction business district. Close to shops, restaurants, farmers market and nightlife. Modern kitchens, gated secure car park, bike racks, fitness center, dog wash station.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
South Des Moines
1 Unit Available
Chelsea by the Bay
1823 S Kent des Moines Rd, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community in a serene setting close to Des Moines waterfront. On-site amenities include a multipurpose sports court, swimming pool and covered parking lot. Residents enjoy easy access to I-5 and Angle Lake Station.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
7 Units Available
Taylor Creek Apartments
7050 S 116th Pl, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,449
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
984 sqft
Taylor Creek is a uniquely designed community that seamlessly blends urban energy with rural sanctuary. Our 53 apartment homes showcase ample square footage, 750 up to 1015 sq. ft.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brighton
17 Units Available
Assembly118
4200 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,533
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,951
1026 sqft
Feel pampered with classy amenities like the sky lounge, sundeck and resident garden. Pet parks on the rooftop and near the property. Sun out at Othello Park nearby. Apartments with sweeping windows and full-size washers.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Delridge
21 Units Available
Lighthouse Apartments
7901 Delridge Way SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
999 sqft
Between Delridge and Roxhill, near several schools. Lincoln Park and coastline minutes away. Units feature W/D, fireplaces and carpeting. Cable ready. Covered parking, public transportation, internet cafe. Pet friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
North Central Des Moines
3 Units Available
Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
997 sqft
Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit washers and dryers, while the pet-friendly community boasts an outdoor heated pool and a fitness center. Minutes from shopping and dining, close to I-5, between highways 509 and 99.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
$
Delridge
9 Units Available
Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,736
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
861 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Delridge
5 Units Available
Willow Court Apartment Homes
6901 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Close to wooded areas and parks. Each apartment features a surveillance system and controlled access. Large private patios or balconies. Near South Seattle Community College and the grocery stores.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Columbia City
5 Units Available
Greenhouse
3701 S Hudson St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
866 sqft
Convenient location within walking distance of popular bars, coffee shops and the Columbia Branch Library. Ample storage is available in the apartments' walk-in closets. Work out in the 24-hour gym.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Fairmount Park
10 Units Available
The Huxley
4754 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
973 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Seaview
10 Units Available
The Blake Apartments
5020 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,550
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a deep breath and enjoy the view! Named for the most prominent island seen from its expansive rooftop deck, The Blake is perfectly positioned for enjoying the quintessential sunrise coffee or sunset toast while drinking in views of the Olympic
