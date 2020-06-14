331 Apartments for rent in Burien, WA with gym

City Guide for Burien, WA

You'd never guess it, but you're probably older than Burien. While the original settlement dates back to the Civil War Era, the community remained stubbornly unincorporated until 1993, when a local land use issue finally brought things together. Once empowered, Burien quickly exercised its imperialistic muscle, annexing the tasty North Highline and increasing its population (and tax base) by a cool third.