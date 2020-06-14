331 Apartments for rent in Burien, WA with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Burien renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,121
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
947 sqft
An exceptional, modern community with spacious homes and several floor plan options. Homes include an oversized deck or balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Near Highway 509 and 518. Close to public transit.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
1108 sqft
Close to everything - our beautiful oversized, newly built apartments and townhomes in Burien, Washington, feature large studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans within walking distance of downtown Burien. Gorgeous views of Mt.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burien Lake View
1 Unit Available
124 SW 154th St Unit #204
124 Southwest 154th Street, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
591 sqft
1BR/1BA Andrew House Condo Available! - The Andrew House Condominiums is a 16-unit complex with a fitness room, lobby entrance, and security gate access all providing easy access to the bus lines, shopping, and restaurants.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Terrace View Burien Apts Burien -Normandy Park
231 South 177th Place, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Please call or text Tyson(425)761-3047 or James Peck (206)992-3025 https://www.youtube.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
13446 4th Avenue S
13446 4th Avenue South, Burien, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
930 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath home features new carpet, paint, blinds, and kitchen appliances with large front lawn and covered parking. Bring your toys and your boat to put under the covered work space. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app.
Results within 1 mile of Burien
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
5 Units Available
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
898 sqft
The clubhouse, indoor pool, gym are small parts of what makes this community appealing. Furnished apartments are available, and units feature vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. A short drive to Hicklin Lake and Salmon Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Riverton-Boulevard Park
21 Units Available
Park South
10102 8th Ave S, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
937 sqft
Bright units with wood-burning fireplace, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located near public transit and minutes from I-5 and Highway 99. Many amenities include pool, racquetball court and resident BBQ area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Riverton-Boulevard Park
1 Unit Available
Willow Terrace
1100 South 99th Street, Boulevard Park, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1018 sqft
Family owned and operated since 1978. On-site management and maintenance. Conveniently located in Boulevard Park. Great views of Seattle Skyline and only 6 miles from Downtown Seattle. Near bus line. Year round Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi and Sauna.
Results within 5 miles of Burien
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Columbia City
20 Units Available
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,872
686 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,128
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1150 sqft
Located in Columbia City. Close to Columbia City Station, Rainier Playfield, PCC Natural Markets-Columbia City, Cheasty Boulevard, Rainier Valley Cultural Center, and Rainier Square Plaza Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with spacious rooftop deck, private wine lockers, quartz countertops, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Genesee
16 Units Available
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,408
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,513
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
979 sqft
Located in sought-after West Seattle and with stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, these stylish apartments have great community amenities including parking, a 24-hour gym and residents' clubhouse. Rooms feature stainless steel finishing and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
$
Delridge
9 Units Available
Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,736
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
861 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
Tukwila Hill
7 Units Available
Foster Creek
15110 MacAdam Rd S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
935 sqft
Carpeted units with step-down living rooms and fireplaces. Just off the I-5/I-405 interchange in Tukwila, minutes from Westfield Southcenter, IKEA, and all of Downtown Renton. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1120 sqft
Discover your new home at Skyview 3322 Apartments for rent in Kent WA, where we are conveniently located right off I-5 and less than 10 minutes away from Tukwila, Des Moines and Seatac.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Delridge
10 Units Available
Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
929 sqft
Welcome to Upton Flats – new and exciting West Seattle Apartments.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Genesee
19 Units Available
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
968 sqft
Stylish architecture meets comfort with these apartments featuring granite countertops, fully-fitted kitchen range, and walk-in closets. Just off Fauntleroy Way SW, community benefits include clubhouse, parking, gym, and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly environment with elevator service.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Brighton
8 Units Available
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,260
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,732
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community features gym, maintenance and BBQ girls. Located in the Othello neighborhood of Seattle, close to Othello Park and the King County International Airport.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Pacific Ridge
5 Units Available
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1225 sqft
Welcome to "Just Right" Living™ in the Pacific Northwest! The Majestic Bay Apartments and Town-homes are nestled in the expansive coastline community of Des Moines, Washington, with direct access to Seattle via the light rail station at Angle Lake.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Fairmount Park
13 Units Available
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the West Seattle Stadium, Seattle City Park, West Seattle Family YMCA, Trader Joe's, and Jefferson Square Mall. A Built Green building.Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location with a Penthouse Lounge, new firepit area, energy-efficient appliances, and private underground parking.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Thorndyke
10 Units Available
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,199
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
Columbia City
14 Units Available
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the endless amenities at Sonata! The unique Sky Lounge features fire-pits, BBQs, TVs, and lounge seating. The impressive indoor movie theater is the perfect place for movie and game nights.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
$
Fairmount Park
6 Units Available
Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1003 sqft
Fantastic views of the skyline and Puget Sound. This community has a high walkable score. The apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-home washers and dryers, and open floor plans. Gym and grill area available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Genesee
12 Units Available
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,634
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1027 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location, with a rooftop deck with Puget Sound views, pet washing station, 24-hour fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Delridge
12 Units Available
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1100 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in West Seattle with easy commuting to downtown and nearby schools. 24-hour gym, common BBQ and grill areas and sauna and pool. E-payments accepted for easy rent payment.
City Guide for Burien, WA

You'd never guess it, but you're probably older than Burien. While the original settlement dates back to the Civil War Era, the community remained stubbornly unincorporated until 1993, when a local land use issue finally brought things together. Once empowered, Burien quickly exercised its imperialistic muscle, annexing the tasty North Highline and increasing its population (and tax base) by a cool third.

If you love Seattle but you don't want to live in town, get yourself down to Burien, and fast. Located just south of the Rainy City, Burien's a happening coastal suburb with awesome Puget Sound views, plenty of shopping, manageable traffic, and killer street food. A recently renovated town center encourages friendly loitering and provides something of a small town feel, but with benefits. The combination of proximity, progressiveness, prosperity, and natural setting make the city a true gem. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Burien, WA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Burien renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

