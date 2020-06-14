331 Apartments for rent in Burien, WA with gym
1 of 26
1 of 22
1 of 11
1 of 11
1 of 26
1 of 33
1 of 24
1 of 20
1 of 17
1 of 29
1 of 38
1 of 9
1 of 29
1 of 20
1 of 25
1 of 32
1 of 41
1 of 28
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 34
1 of 28
1 of 25
1 of 19
You'd never guess it, but you're probably older than Burien. While the original settlement dates back to the Civil War Era, the community remained stubbornly unincorporated until 1993, when a local land use issue finally brought things together. Once empowered, Burien quickly exercised its imperialistic muscle, annexing the tasty North Highline and increasing its population (and tax base) by a cool third.
If you love Seattle but you don't want to live in town, get yourself down to Burien, and fast. Located just south of the Rainy City, Burien's a happening coastal suburb with awesome Puget Sound views, plenty of shopping, manageable traffic, and killer street food. A recently renovated town center encourages friendly loitering and provides something of a small town feel, but with benefits. The combination of proximity, progressiveness, prosperity, and natural setting make the city a true gem. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Burien renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.