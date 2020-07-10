/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:59 PM
473 Apartments for rent in Burien, WA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
6 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,221
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
24 Units Available
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,527
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,289
1108 sqft
Close to everything - our beautiful oversized, newly built apartments and townhomes in Burien, Washington, feature large studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans within walking distance of downtown Burien. Gorgeous views of Mt.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
5 Units Available
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
947 sqft
An exceptional, modern community with spacious homes and several floor plan options. Homes include an oversized deck or balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Near Highway 509 and 518. Close to public transit.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Alcove at Seahurst
1101 SW 139th St, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
757 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
858 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 5, 99, 405, 509 and 599. Luxury community includes pool, playground and gym. Units feature air conditioning, microwave, laundry and patio/balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Burien
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
$
22 Units Available
Riverton-Boulevard Park
Park South
10102 8th Ave S, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,449
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
937 sqft
Bright units with wood-burning fireplace, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located near public transit and minutes from I-5 and Highway 99. Many amenities include pool, racquetball court and resident BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
4 Units Available
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
898 sqft
The clubhouse, indoor pool, gym are small parts of what makes this community appealing. Furnished apartments are available, and units feature vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. A short drive to Hicklin Lake and Salmon Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
1 Unit Available
Manhattan
18243 1st Ave S, Normandy Park, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
442 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-level, two-bedroom townhomes. Units feature washer and dryer. Neutral colors throughout. Convenient location just blocks from the water and from SeaTac Airport.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Arbor Heights
11253 37 Ave SW
11253 37th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1040 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom/1 bath, single story house located just minutes from Lincoln Park.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
1 Unit Available
Avenues
10765 14th Avenue Southwest, White Center, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call or text at 206-552-3118 for more information.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
10607 2nd Place Southwest - E
10607 2nd Pl SW, White Center, WA
1 Bedroom
$650
2380 sqft
Looking for roommate. One room available in a like-new 2016 home. Common amenities include shared kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove range, dish washer, slab countertop), shared living room with TV and shared washer/dryer.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North Hill
20127 2nd Ave South
20127 2nd Avenue South, Des Moines, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
20127 2nd Ave South Available 08/01/20 North hill 2400 s/f home 3 bed plus a den and 2.5 bathrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr
20402 Des Moines Memorial Drive South, SeaTac, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1440 sqft
20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr Available 08/10/20 Spacious Home near Des Moines Marina - This 1,440 sq. ft. house sits on a large 6,875 sq. ft. lot & features 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms. Located in a quiet, established neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Burien
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
9 Units Available
Foster Greens
13865 Interurban Ave S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
918 sqft
Pet-friendly units have fireplace and in unit laundry. Resident have access to gym, pool, sauna, and basketball court. Close proximity to Seattle-Tacoma Airport and Southcenter Mall and just a short distance to major highways.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
6 Units Available
Viewpoint Apartment Homes
21428 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,330
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
892 sqft
If you’re in the market for an apartment in SeaTac, WA, check out Viewpoint Apartment Homes. Our community lives up to our name with priceless views of the Puget Sound.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
10 Units Available
Delridge
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,499
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1075 sqft
Great location near Harbor Island shops and dining. Units feature full-sized GE washer and dryer, skyline views and private decks. Community has a rooftop deck, fitness center and movie theater.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
18 Units Available
Earlington Hill
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
16 Units Available
Genesee
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
968 sqft
Stylish architecture meets comfort with these apartments featuring granite countertops, fully-fitted kitchen range, and walk-in closets. Just off Fauntleroy Way SW, community benefits include clubhouse, parking, gym, and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly environment with elevator service.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
18 Units Available
Brighton
Assembly118
4200 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,533
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,434
1042 sqft
Feel pampered with classy amenities like the sky lounge, sundeck and resident garden. Pet parks on the rooftop and near the property. Sun out at Othello Park nearby. Apartments with sweeping windows and full-size washers.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
11 Units Available
Genesee
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,524
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
1027 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location, with a rooftop deck with Puget Sound views, pet washing station, 24-hour fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
16 Units Available
Delridge
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1100 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in West Seattle with easy commuting to downtown and nearby schools. 24-hour gym, common BBQ and grill areas and sauna and pool. E-payments accepted for easy rent payment.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
Brighton
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,280
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community features gym, maintenance and BBQ girls. Located in the Othello neighborhood of Seattle, close to Othello Park and the King County International Airport.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
14 Units Available
Delridge
Lighthouse Apartments
7901 Delridge Way SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
999 sqft
Between Delridge and Roxhill, near several schools. Lincoln Park and coastline minutes away. Units feature W/D, fireplaces and carpeting. Cable ready. Covered parking, public transportation, internet cafe. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
15 Units Available
Woodmont
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
954 sqft
West of I-5 blocks from Poverty Bay. Close to Saltwater State Park. Seasonal pool and hot tub, tanning studio and gym. High speed internet access on site.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
$
3 Units Available
Fairmount Park
Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1003 sqft
Fantastic views of the skyline and Puget Sound. This community has a high walkable score. The apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-home washers and dryers, and open floor plans. Gym and grill area available.
