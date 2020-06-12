/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
239 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Burien, WA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
981 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,593
1108 sqft
Close to everything - our beautiful oversized, newly built apartments and townhomes in Burien, Washington, feature large studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans within walking distance of downtown Burien. Gorgeous views of Mt.
1 of 26
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
2 Units Available
Terrace View Burien Apts Burien -Normandy Park
231 South 177th Place, Burien, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Please call or text Tyson(425)761-3047 or James Peck (206)992-3025 https://www.youtube.
Results within 1 mile of Burien
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
4 Units Available
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
898 sqft
The clubhouse, indoor pool, gym are small parts of what makes this community appealing. Furnished apartments are available, and units feature vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. A short drive to Hicklin Lake and Salmon Creek Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
Riverton-Boulevard Park
21 Units Available
Park South
10102 8th Ave S, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
937 sqft
Bright units with wood-burning fireplace, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located near public transit and minutes from I-5 and Highway 99. Many amenities include pool, racquetball court and resident BBQ area.
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Riverton-Boulevard Park
1 Unit Available
10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr
10707 Des Moines Memorial Drive South, Boulevard Park, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
The Arbutus Apartments are conveniently located in south Seattle with easy access to highway 99. Arbutus Apartments: www.cornellandassociates.
Results within 5 miles of Burien
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1120 sqft
Discover your new home at Skyview 3322 Apartments for rent in Kent WA, where we are conveniently located right off I-5 and less than 10 minutes away from Tukwila, Des Moines and Seatac.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
North Central Des Moines
3 Units Available
Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
997 sqft
Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit washers and dryers, while the pet-friendly community boasts an outdoor heated pool and a fitness center. Minutes from shopping and dining, close to I-5, between highways 509 and 99.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
McMicken
2 Units Available
Sunnydale
15805 40th Pl S, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
908 sqft
Modern apartments have large kitchens with breakfast bars and energy efficient appliances. Parking included, with covered parking available. Easy access to I-5, I-405 and several public transit routes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
7 Units Available
Taylor Creek Apartments
7050 S 116th Pl, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
984 sqft
Taylor Creek is a uniquely designed community that seamlessly blends urban energy with rural sanctuary. Our 53 apartment homes showcase ample square footage, 750 up to 1015 sq. ft.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Fairmount Park
10 Units Available
The Huxley
4754 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
973 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Delridge
16 Units Available
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1075 sqft
Great location near Harbor Island shops and dining. Units feature full-sized GE washer and dryer, skyline views and private decks. Community has a rooftop deck, fitness center and movie theater.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Genesee
22 Units Available
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1079 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Delridge
18 Units Available
Lighthouse Apartments
7901 Delridge Way SW, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
999 sqft
Between Delridge and Roxhill, near several schools. Lincoln Park and coastline minutes away. Units feature W/D, fireplaces and carpeting. Cable ready. Covered parking, public transportation, internet cafe. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
Columbia City
18 Units Available
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1150 sqft
Located in Columbia City. Close to Columbia City Station, Rainier Playfield, PCC Natural Markets-Columbia City, Cheasty Boulevard, Rainier Valley Cultural Center, and Rainier Square Plaza Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with spacious rooftop deck, private wine lockers, quartz countertops, and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Genesee
14 Units Available
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
979 sqft
Located in sought-after West Seattle and with stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, these stylish apartments have great community amenities including parking, a 24-hour gym and residents' clubhouse. Rooms feature stainless steel finishing and patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
Tukwila Urban Center
80 Units Available
Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,772
905 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Grand Blanc. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool with deck. Soundproofing for each unit. High-ceilings, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting in each home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
Woodmont
9 Units Available
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
954 sqft
West of I-5 blocks from Poverty Bay. Close to Saltwater State Park. Seasonal pool and hot tub, tanning studio and gym. High speed internet access on site.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Genesee
12 Units Available
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1027 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location, with a rooftop deck with Puget Sound views, pet washing station, 24-hour fitness studio.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Viewpoint Apartment Homes
21428 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
892 sqft
Welcome to Viewpoint Apartment Homes in SeaTac, Washington. Viewpoint lives up to its name with priceless views of the Puget Sound through large windows and a rooftop deck. Our floor plans include studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Earlington Hill
19 Units Available
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
986 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Genesee
15 Units Available
Spruce
4555 39th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1033 sqft
West Seattle charm, with convenient access to Downtown via W Seattle Bridge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters, and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with perks: 24-hr gym, games room, garage, fire pit, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Pacific Ridge
5 Units Available
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1225 sqft
Welcome to "Just Right" Living™ in the Pacific Northwest! The Majestic Bay Apartments and Town-homes are nestled in the expansive coastline community of Des Moines, Washington, with direct access to Seattle via the light rail station at Angle Lake.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Delridge
10 Units Available
Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
929 sqft
Welcome to Upton Flats – new and exciting West Seattle Apartments.
