Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Solana

15800 4th Avenue South · (206) 565-1706
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15800 4th Avenue South, Burien, WA 98148

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D304 · Avail. now

$1,406

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

Unit D301 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,406

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A310 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 897 sqft

Unit A311 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 897 sqft

Unit A107 · Avail. now

$1,762

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 997 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Solana.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
accepts section 8
carport
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
Solana Apartments feature beautiful spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes. Be the first to live in one of our newly renovated units! All of our homes feature brand new plank flooring, new kitchen cabinetry and countertops with attractive subway-tile back splash, brand new stainless-steel appliances, modern lighting and more! All of our apartment homes come with an in-unit washer and dryer, all of our homes have an extra-large deck or balcony with spacious storage, and gorgeous surrounding scenery and a wood burning fireplace in top floor units... and much, much more! Grocery stores, including Trader Joe's and PCC, banking, dining and public transit services are a short distance away. Conveniently located within minutes to Sea -Tac Airport, Highway 509, Highway 518, and Highway 99. Solana is nestled on a quiet street away from the hustle bustl`e. Call the leasing office or email today to schedule your tour and choose your future home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $400 refundable or $150 non-refundable OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: 80lbs max for 2 pets but not to exceed 40lbs per pet. Call for details.
Parking Details: Covered lot. We have assigned parking and street parking.
Storage Details: N/A

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Solana have any available units?
Solana has 5 units available starting at $1,406 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Solana have?
Some of Solana's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Solana currently offering any rent specials?
Solana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Solana pet-friendly?
Yes, Solana is pet friendly.
Does Solana offer parking?
Yes, Solana offers parking.
Does Solana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Solana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Solana have a pool?
No, Solana does not have a pool.
Does Solana have accessible units?
Yes, Solana has accessible units.
Does Solana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Solana has units with dishwashers.
Does Solana have units with air conditioning?
No, Solana does not have units with air conditioning.

