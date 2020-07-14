Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible courtyard 24hr gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed accepts section 8 carport cc payments e-payments guest parking key fob access online portal package receiving

Solana Apartments feature beautiful spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes. Be the first to live in one of our newly renovated units! All of our homes feature brand new plank flooring, new kitchen cabinetry and countertops with attractive subway-tile back splash, brand new stainless-steel appliances, modern lighting and more! All of our apartment homes come with an in-unit washer and dryer, all of our homes have an extra-large deck or balcony with spacious storage, and gorgeous surrounding scenery and a wood burning fireplace in top floor units... and much, much more! Grocery stores, including Trader Joe's and PCC, banking, dining and public transit services are a short distance away. Conveniently located within minutes to Sea -Tac Airport, Highway 509, Highway 518, and Highway 99. Solana is nestled on a quiet street away from the hustle bustl`e. Call the leasing office or email today to schedule your tour and choose your future home!