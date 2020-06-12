/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
341 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burien, WA
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
981 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South, Burien, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
947 sqft
An exceptional, modern community with spacious homes and several floor plan options. Homes include an oversized deck or balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Near Highway 509 and 518. Close to public transit.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1108 sqft
Close to everything - our beautiful oversized, newly built apartments and townhomes in Burien, Washington, feature large studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans within walking distance of downtown Burien. Gorgeous views of Mt.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Alcove at Seahurst
1101 SW 139th St, Burien, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
757 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 5, 99, 405, 509 and 599. Luxury community includes pool, playground and gym. Units feature air conditioning, microwave, laundry and patio/balcony.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 05:31pm
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
13446 4th Avenue S
13446 4th Avenue South, Burien, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
930 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath home features new carpet, paint, blinds, and kitchen appliances with large front lawn and covered parking. Bring your toys and your boat to put under the covered work space. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 05:31pm
Dashleys
1 Unit Available
1111 South 148th Street
1111 SW 148th St, Burien, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
This delightful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is nestled in sought after Burien! With 900 total sqft, adorable layout, charming kitchen and stainless steel appliances! Easy distance to local freeways for commuting and travel! Close to local
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burien Lake View
1 Unit Available
233 SW 154th, #311
233 Southwest 154th Street, Burien, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
995 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom Condo with 1 car Garage Parking Space and Garage Storage- 1/2 Off 2nd Month's Rent! - Charming Burien condo with great location, quiet neighborhood, convenient to shopping, parks, library, hospital, mass transit and more! Two
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
Terrace View Burien Apts Burien -Normandy Park
231 South 177th Place, Burien, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Please call or text Tyson(425)761-3047 or James Peck (206)992-3025 https://www.youtube.
Results within 1 mile of Burien
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
6 Units Available
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
898 sqft
The clubhouse, indoor pool, gym are small parts of what makes this community appealing. Furnished apartments are available, and units feature vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. A short drive to Hicklin Lake and Salmon Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
$
Riverton-Boulevard Park
21 Units Available
Park South
10102 8th Ave S, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
937 sqft
Bright units with wood-burning fireplace, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located near public transit and minutes from I-5 and Highway 99. Many amenities include pool, racquetball court and resident BBQ area.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Riverton-Boulevard Park
1 Unit Available
Willow Terrace
1100 South 99th Street, Boulevard Park, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1018 sqft
Family owned and operated since 1978. On-site management and maintenance. Conveniently located in Boulevard Park. Great views of Seattle Skyline and only 6 miles from Downtown Seattle. Near bus line. Year round Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi and Sauna.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Riverton-Boulevard Park
1 Unit Available
10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr
10707 Des Moines Memorial Drive South, Boulevard Park, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
The Arbutus Apartments are conveniently located in south Seattle with easy access to highway 99. Arbutus Apartments: www.cornellandassociates.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
13415 24th Ave S
13415 24th Avenue South, SeaTac, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
700 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Sea Tac. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Must earn 3x's the income to qualify. Available now $1,195/month rent. $1,195 security deposit plus last month rent required.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Arbor Heights
1 Unit Available
9807 32nd Ave SW
9807 32nd Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
740 sqft
9807 32nd Ave SW Available 06/06/20 Charming 2 Bedroom Bungalow - West Seattle - Available 6/6 - just in time to enjoy the summer in your lovely and large backyard! Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow -- located minutes from Westwood Village.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
11050 16th Ave SW-B104
11050 16th Avenue Southwest, White Center, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
Shorewood Apartments is conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. With easy access to I-5, 99, and 509 Shorewood is just minutes to Seattle.
Results within 5 miles of Burien
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Viewpoint Apartment Homes
21428 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
892 sqft
Welcome to Viewpoint Apartment Homes in SeaTac, Washington. Viewpoint lives up to its name with priceless views of the Puget Sound through large windows and a rooftop deck. Our floor plans include studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Foster Greens
13865 Interurban Ave S, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
918 sqft
Pet-friendly units have fireplace and in unit laundry. Resident have access to gym, pool, sauna, and basketball court. Close proximity to Seattle-Tacoma Airport and Southcenter Mall and just a short distance to major highways.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
7 Units Available
Taylor Creek Apartments
7050 S 116th Pl, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
984 sqft
Taylor Creek is a uniquely designed community that seamlessly blends urban energy with rural sanctuary. Our 53 apartment homes showcase ample square footage, 750 up to 1015 sq. ft.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1120 sqft
Discover your new home at Skyview 3322 Apartments for rent in Kent WA, where we are conveniently located right off I-5 and less than 10 minutes away from Tukwila, Des Moines and Seatac.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Delridge
16 Units Available
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1075 sqft
Great location near Harbor Island shops and dining. Units feature full-sized GE washer and dryer, skyline views and private decks. Community has a rooftop deck, fitness center and movie theater.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Genesee
22 Units Available
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1079 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Delridge
21 Units Available
Lighthouse Apartments
7901 Delridge Way SW, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
999 sqft
Between Delridge and Roxhill, near several schools. Lincoln Park and coastline minutes away. Units feature W/D, fireplaces and carpeting. Cable ready. Covered parking, public transportation, internet cafe. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
North Central Des Moines
3 Units Available
Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
997 sqft
Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit washers and dryers, while the pet-friendly community boasts an outdoor heated pool and a fitness center. Minutes from shopping and dining, close to I-5, between highways 509 and 99.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Columbia City
20 Units Available
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1150 sqft
Located in Columbia City. Close to Columbia City Station, Rainier Playfield, PCC Natural Markets-Columbia City, Cheasty Boulevard, Rainier Valley Cultural Center, and Rainier Square Plaza Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with spacious rooftop deck, private wine lockers, quartz countertops, and in-unit laundry.
Similar Pages
Burien 1 BedroomsBurien 2 BedroomsBurien 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBurien 3 BedroomsBurien Accessible ApartmentsBurien Apartments with Balcony
Burien Apartments with GarageBurien Apartments with GymBurien Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBurien Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBurien Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WA